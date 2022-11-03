Enjoying the suite life: Behind the scenes with Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga X

Homecoming weekend began with a Friday night parade and a restful night in a two-room suite at the Georgia Center for Continuing Education in Athens.
Then there was tailgating, photos ... and more photos. Oh, and there was the actual game – a 55-0 victory over Vanderbilt during which time was spent in an air-conditioned area to get a break from the heat.
This is the life of UGA’s beloved bulldog Que, or Uga X.
The AJC’s Know Your Dawgs team of reporter Sarah K. Spencer and videographer Ryon Horne got to shadow Que and his owners, the Seiler family, around Athens during the homecoming weekend of Oct. 14-15. From posing for hundreds of photos, to the best parking spot at Sanford Stadium, to Que’s game-day routine, watch to go behind the scenes on Uga X and the Seiler’s Saturdays in Athens.
Uga X will be back in Athens this weekend as a pair of canine mascots – Que and Smokey, a Bluetick Coonhound representing the Tennessee Volunteers, roam the sideline during the huge Georgia-Tennessee SEC East showdown.
About the Author