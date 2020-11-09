To say the least, Bulldogs are ’dinged up’ before facing Missouri

Quarterback Stetson Bennett is “day to day” with a sprained shoulder.

Receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint underwent surgery Monday morning for a fracture/dislocation of his right ankle and is out for the season.

Receiver George Pickens has a “pain tolerance issue” with his injured shoulder, which has kept him out of the last two games. Smart was “hopeful” he could play this week.

Running back Kendall Milton will be out 3-4 week with an MCL sprain of his left knee.

Running back/kick returner Kenny McIntosh (knee) returned last week and should be able to play Saturday.

In addition to being suspended for the first half of the Missouri game due to a targeting foul against Florida, safety Lewis Cine is in concussion protocol.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis is “week-to-week” now with an elbow injury.

Smart did not address the status of all-star safety Richard LeCounte, who was in intensive care for 48 hours after an Oct. 31 motorcycle accident. LeCounte suffered a concussion as well as shoulder and rib injuries when he was struck by two cars. A CBS reporter who said she texted with LeCounte this past weekend said he’s been told he’s out for at least four weeks.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s opponent should be relatively well and rested. Missouri (3-5) was off this past Saturday. The Tigers do, however, have three players that will be serving first-half suspensions due to their roles in the Halloween brawl at Florida. They are starting noseguard Markell Utsey, left guard starter Dylan Spencera and third-string linebacker LB Chad Bailey.