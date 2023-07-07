Dick Sheridan, the coach picked to replace Vince Dooley at Georgia, dies

Former North Carolina State and Furman coach Dick Sheridan, who declined an opportunity to be Georgia’s head coach following the retirement of Vince Dooley, died Thursday. He was 81.

Sheridan died at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, his son, Jon, told Furman athletic department spokesman Hunter Reid. No cause of death was given.

In 1988, University of Georgia President Dr. Charles Knapp said Sheridan had been chosen to succeed the legendary Dooley.

“The search committee has recommended Dick Sheridan to me for the position of head football coach at the University of Georgia,” Knapp said. “He is a man of character and integrity and a proven winner.”

But Sheridan later turned down the opportunity. Knapp said Sheridan cited his “strong commitment to (N.C. State)l and the players he has recruited” in the three years he has been there as the primary reason for his decision. “While I am of course disappointed, I respect his reasons for declining the offer,” Knapp said at the time.

Dooley retired after 25 years and 200 victories. He eventually was replaced by Ray Goff.

Sheridan, who was a native of Augusta, began his college coaching tenure at Furman in 1978, leading the Paladins to the Division I-AA (now FCS) title game in 1985.

Sheridan was hired by the Wolfpack in 1986 and had six winning seasons in his seven years leading the program. He went 59-29-3 at N.C. State and made six bowl games.

Sheridan stepped away from the team in June 1993 at the age of 51, citing health issues and saying the recent death of his friend, Wolfpack basketball coach Jim Valvano, impacted his decision.

He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020.