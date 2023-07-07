Dick Sheridan, the coach picked to replace Vince Dooley at Georgia, dies

Credit: Photo courtesy of North Carolina State

Credit: Photo courtesy of North Carolina State

Georgia Bulldogs
By Staff and wire reports
Updated 11 minutes ago
X

Former North Carolina State and Furman coach Dick Sheridan, who declined an opportunity to be Georgia’s head coach following the retirement of Vince Dooley, died Thursday. He was 81.

Sheridan died at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, his son, Jon, told Furman athletic department spokesman Hunter Reid. No cause of death was given.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

In 1988, University of Georgia President Dr. Charles Knapp said Sheridan had been chosen to succeed the legendary Dooley.

“The search committee has recommended Dick Sheridan to me for the position of head football coach at the University of Georgia,” Knapp said. “He is a man of character and integrity and a proven winner.”

But Sheridan later turned down the opportunity. Knapp said Sheridan cited his “strong commitment to (N.C. State)l and the players he has recruited” in the three years he has been there as the primary reason for his decision. “While I am of course disappointed, I respect his reasons for declining the offer,” Knapp said at the time.

Dooley retired after 25 years and 200 victories. He eventually was replaced by Ray Goff.

Sheridan, who was a native of Augusta, began his college coaching tenure at Furman in 1978, leading the Paladins to the Division I-AA (now FCS) title game in 1985.

Sheridan was hired by the Wolfpack in 1986 and had six winning seasons in his seven years leading the program. He went 59-29-3 at N.C. State and made six bowl games.

Sheridan stepped away from the team in June 1993 at the age of 51, citing health issues and saying the recent death of his friend, Wolfpack basketball coach Jim Valvano, impacted his decision.

He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

About the Author

Staff and wire reports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Coffee County video

Elections director who helped copy Georgia data given similar job3h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH FOR YOURSELF: Robber walks into a Buckhead nail spa. No one cares
3h ago

DeKalb residents file lawsuit against Atlanta over training center referendum
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New to Braves’ bandwagon? Here’s what you need to know about All-Star game
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New to Braves’ bandwagon? Here’s what you need to know about All-Star game
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

After prison, they need jobs. Their pasts remain a barrier
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Key Georgia freshman Samuel M’Pemba cited for speeding
22h ago
Georgia’s Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint pleads guilty to speeding charge
Georgia records fourth-best all-sports ranking in school history
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta Young Thug, YSL trial: After 6 months, 2,000+ potential jurors, no jury yet
10h ago
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s long and (mostly) happy marriage
Georgia’s second-largest privately held company, based in Atlanta, may surprise you
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top