Diamond Dogs carry momentum into rivalry week

In the sixth, Rogers hit another double to drove in Riley King for his fourth RBI of the day. Georgia would send nine batters to the plate that inning as Corey Collins would pick up an RBI on a bases-loaded walk and Connor Tate delivered a two-out, two-run single to make it 9-3.

Michael Polk (2-0) came on and provided two scoreless innings before giving way to Woods who went the next four innings and gave up just one run with three strikeouts.

“We found a way to win,” Stricklin said. “Chaney had a great weekend.”

The weekend wasn’t without its cost. Josh McAllister pulled a hamstring for the second time this season on Saturday and his status this week is unknown. McAllister is hitting .344, second-best on the team, and leads to team slugging percentage (.615).

But if the Bulldogs have shown nothing else this season, it’s that they’re scrappy.

“This year we started off kind of slow and I just think guys needed to find their footing,” senior left-hander Ryan Webb said last week. “I think guys have found their footing and are hitting their stride. But I still don’t think we’re playing our best baseball.”

Now would be a great time for that.

