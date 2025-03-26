Details emerge regarding speeding arrest of Georgia WR Nitro Tuggle

The arresting officer, using speed detection equipment, clocked Tuggle going 107 mph. The speed limit for that area is 65 mph. Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris was arrested in a similar area in September for driving 106 mph.

The arresting officer initiated a traffic stop, with Tuggle’s car ultimately stopping in the right lane, rather than pulling off onto the shoulder. The report also states that Tuggle exited the car without putting it into park.

The police report states that Tuggle was arrested due to “reckless disregard for the safety of others.”

Tuggle is a sophomore from Goshen, Indiana, and appeared in eight games last season for Georgia. He caught three passes for 34 yards for the Bulldogs. Tuggle is expected to be a bigger part of the wide receiver group at Georgia.

Tuggle and offensive lineman Marques Easley were both suspended Thursday indefinitely by Georgia. Easley was involved in a traffic accident in Watkinsville and was arrested Friday. He was released on $1,000 bond after being charged with reckless driving and reckless conduct.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared his reaction to the arrests Tuesday night following Georgia’s practice.

“Yeah, disappointed, obviously, in those two young men and the decision-making process for each one,” Smart said. “Both of them are younger players and have made crucial mistakes.”

In total, Georgia has had 32 incidents involving a Georgia football player or staff member who has been charged with speeding, racing, reckless driving or reckless conduct dating back to the Jan. 15, 2023, death of football player Devin Willock and support staffer Chandler LeCroy in a car crash.

Smart shared that he looks at every incident on a case-by-case basis. This was Tuggle’s first arrest during his time in Athens.

Smart provided additional details on how Georgia goes about educating its players on practicing safe driving.

“It’s been several years in terms of defensive driving courses, having players ride, and learning how to drive, just like my two kids did, with a driver’s service,” Smart said. “Josh Brooks has done a tremendous job meeting with every player. We’ve had several speakers come in, and we continue to educate, and we’re not gonna stop at that. It’s very unfortunate that one of those young men got his driver’s license within one month of that happening, at 18 or 19 years old. And it’s amazing how many kids come to school without a driver’s license.

“So it’s no excuse, but one of those things we will continue to educate and discipline our guys to try to correct it.”