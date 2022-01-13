Basketball Bulldogs struggling, drop fifth straight

Georgia (5-11, 0-3 SEC) is back home Saturday to face Vanderbilt (9-6, 1-2) at 6 p.m. (ESPN2).

“We didn’t come out and stay with the same level of attack,” coach Tom Crean said of the second-half meltdown. “We did rebound, but we let go of the rope shortly after the eight-minute timeout when it was still a highly winnable game. You’ve just got to bear down and not watch the score.”

A small team that has encountered more than its share of injuries, the Bulldogs were outscored 52-26 in the paint. But the Bulldogs have found themselves a scorer.

Kario Oquendo poured in a career-high 28 points on 9-for-17 shooting along with six rebounds and two steals. He became the first Georgia player Anthony Edwards in 2019-20 with three-consecutive 20-point outings. Oquendo did had six turnovers, however.

It’s a familiar scenario for the Bulldogs, who were also leading Kentucky late in the first half before falling 92-77. Georgia also led Texas A&M by one at home in the final six seconds only to lose on a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining

“We’ve had too many games where we’ve been down and lose our spirit and get distracted,” Crean said earlier this season.

It gets no easier. After Vandy, the Bulldogs hit the road for two games - at No. 4 Auburn (15-1, 4-0 SEC), led by former Bulldog K.D. Johnson, and at South Carolina (10-5, 1-2).

“I think there’s a lack of toughness with us right now,” Crean said. “And there’s a lack of collective leadership to let guys know, ‘hey, we’re still going.’”

In Georgia’s defense, shorthanded all season, it played Wednesday without Dalen Ridgnal and Cam McDowell, who are just exiting Coved-19 protocol.

