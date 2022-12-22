BreakingNews
Applications for jobless claims up slightly last week
Countdown to Peach Bowl: Resale tickets not cheap

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 6 minutes ago

According to Seat Geek, the average resale ticket price for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is $714 less than two weeks before the game. That is to be expected with No. 1 Georgia facing No. 4 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

As a comparison, here are the average resale ticket prices for the past five Peach Bowls 11 days before the game:

* Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh: $169 in Dec. 2021

* Cincinnati vs. Georgia: $243 (25% capacity) in Jan. 2021

* LSU vs. Oklahoma: $383 (semifinal matchup) in Dec. 2019

* Florida vs. Michigan: $194 in Dec. 2018

* Auburn vs. UCF: $185 in Jan. 2018

You can expect another red wave as Georgia plays its third game at MBS this season. Also to be expected, most of the resale tickets are being purchased by Georgia residents at 40%. That is followed by Ohio (12%), California (9%), Tennessee (6%) and South Carolina (5%).

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

