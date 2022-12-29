Countdown to Peach Bowl: Pregame activities include parade

The festivities before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will begin with a downtown parade Saturday.
Organizers of the bowl game have a series of activities for fans before No. 1 Georgia meets No. 4 Ohio State in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the College Football Playoff national semifinal.
Here is the list of planned activities:
1-2:30 p.m. – Peach Bowl Parade presented by Lions Clubs International (Downtown)
3-7 p.m. – Fan Fest (Georgia World Congress Center, Building C, Halls 1-2)
3:50 p.m. – Ohio State pep rally (GWCC, Building C, Halls 1-2)
4:30 p.m. – Georgia pep rally (GWCC, Building C, Halls 1-2)
5 p.m. – Player/Coach panel (GWCC, Building C, Halls 1-2)
5:30-6 p.m. – Team walks (inside the Home Depot Backyard)
8 p.m. – Peach Bowl (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
About the Author