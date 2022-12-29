ajc logo
Countdown to Peach Bowl: Pregame activities include parade

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The festivities before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will begin with a downtown parade Saturday.

Organizers of the bowl game have a series of activities for fans before No. 1 Georgia meets No. 4 Ohio State in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the College Football Playoff national semifinal.

Here is the list of planned activities:

1-2:30 p.m. – Peach Bowl Parade presented by Lions Clubs International (Downtown)

3-7 p.m. – Fan Fest (Georgia World Congress Center, Building C, Halls 1-2)

3:50 p.m. – Ohio State pep rally (GWCC, Building C, Halls 1-2)

4:30 p.m. – Georgia pep rally (GWCC, Building C, Halls 1-2)

5 p.m. – Player/Coach panel (GWCC, Building C, Halls 1-2)

5:30-6 p.m. – Team walks (inside the Home Depot Backyard)

8 p.m. – Peach Bowl (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

