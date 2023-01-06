Countdown to national championship: Available tickets about $400

However, if you have an extra $15,000 lying around, you can still get a pair of tickets in Row 1 of a VIP section.

According to secondary market ticket broker StubHub, total sales for the national championship game between Georgia and TCU on Monday at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium are outpacing last year’s game by over 16%, compared to the same time last year. Georgia defeated Alabama in last year’s national title game in Indianapolis.