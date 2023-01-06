ajc logo
Countdown to national championship: Available tickets about $400

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

You can still get tickets for the national championship game if you are willing to spend about $400 per ticket.

However, if you have an extra $15,000 lying around, you can still get a pair of tickets in Row 1 of a VIP section.

According to secondary market ticket broker StubHub, total sales for the national championship game between Georgia and TCU on Monday at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium are outpacing last year’s game by over 16%, compared to the same time last year. Georgia defeated Alabama in last year’s national title game in Indianapolis.

You can get a ticket for the title game through StubHub for $360 as of Friday. Vivid Seats has ticket prices as low as $404. There are about 8,000 tickets still available on StubHub.

The game is on track to surpass the total sales of last year’s championship game, which was the fourth highest-selling event globally on StubHub in 2022.

Fans can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster for a $350 each. If you want prime seats, Ticketmaster verified resale has a high-ticket price of $7,500 each for a pair.

Georgia advance to the title game with a win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. TCU advanced with a win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. According to StubHub, this year’s Fiesta and Peach Bowl semifinals had 15% higher total sales over last year’s semifinal games. The Peach Bowl outsold the Fiesta Bowl by nearly 15%.

