Georgia Bulldogs

Could UGA wear black jerseys to improve fan hype? Kirby Smart says that’s ‘hokey pokey’

11/21/20 - Athens - Georgia Bulldogs take the field during a NCAA football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

11/21/20 - Athens - Georgia Bulldogs take the field during a NCAA football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
By Connor Riley
31 minutes ago

The last time Georgia football hosted Mississippi State, which resulted in a 31-24 Georgia victory, the Bulldogs wore black jerseys.

But based on what head coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday, don’t expect an outfit repeat.

“I don’t think that has one thing to do with the fan base,” Smart said. “I just think that’s hokey pokey. I mean, it’s great for recruiting, and we may do it sometime. I mean, I’m not anti-doing it, but that shouldn’t do anything for your atmosphere.”

Georgia last wore an alternate jersey in the 2021 Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati. Georgia wore alternate jerseys three times during the 2020 season.

As a recruiting tactic, the Bulldogs have prospects wear things such as black jerseys and white helmets while on visits, but since the start of the 2021 season, Georgia has worn its traditional uniforms for home and road games.

“Some of the best places I’ve played, great atmosphere,” Smart said. “They never change their uniform, they’re traditionalists. If it takes changing the uniform to get people fired up, then I’m at the wrong place.”

There have been plenty of discussions around the game day atmosphere at Georgia following comments made by Smart this weekend, where Smart voiced his disappointment with the fan base.

Smart has stood by the comments and stresses that Sanford Stadium is not some lingering issue but rather a recent problem.

“I said earlier last time about, we had coaches play here last year, said it was the greatest atmosphere they had ever been in,” Smart said. “And so for somebody to say that from outside, it’s not like it’s all wrong. It’s really relative to what time the game is and who the game is. But we can’t afford to do that. You know what I mean? We can’t do that.”

Part of Smart’s frustrations likely stems from the lack of juice in a rivalry game like Auburn. This weekend’s game could have a similar atmosphere as the Bulldogs are a 34-point favorite against Mississippi State.

But with recent upsets in college football and a spirited Tuesday practice that Smart praised as one of the best, he’s not worried about his team playing flat.

“We don’t rely on the motivation of others,” Smart said. “I got a great analogy. Somebody sent me and said, ‘if they’re doing a Netflix documentary on you this week, who would you want to watch it? And would they approve? Would you send it to your parents? Would you send it to an NFL team if they did a Netflix documentary on your performance and your pride, and how you practiced this week?’

“And I was shocked, they must all thought the Netflix documentary was  on them today, because they practiced as good as they have ever done. So just give them a little attention, and they eat it up.”

UGA football
BULLDOGS
BULLDOGS
BULLDOGS
BULLDOGS
BULLDOGS
BULLDOGS
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
UGA football
1 / 29
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) completes a pass during a game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia won 31-24 as Daniels threw for 401 yards. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia coach Kirby Smart ‘disappointed’ in fan energy, crowd noise against Auburn
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Kirby Smart to Georgia fans: ‘We need to pull in the same direction’
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Takeaways from a Georgia Tech win as Yellow Jackets hand Duke first loss
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Everything you need to know about No. 5 Georgia vs. Auburn
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia coach Kirby Smart understands ‘the cost of leadership’ after latest player arrest2h ago
Georgia’s Kirby Smart said he hasn’t spoken to Colbie Young following arrest
Georgia gaining ground with running back Trevor Etienne’s growth
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Fani Willis’ fundraising soars in Fulton County prosecutor’s race
Rockdale official dies after speaking at chemical fire public hearing1h ago
Fulton jailer accused of taking bribes from family of Young Thug co-defendant