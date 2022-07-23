ajc logo
Commitments continue for Bulldogs with standout safety Joenel Aguero

Kirby Smart has landed a new contract and four top recruits in the past week. STEVE SCHAEFER / AJC file photo

Kirby Smart has landed a new contract and four top recruits in the past week.

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Georgia landed a 2023 commitment Saturday from a 4-star safety who is fast and hits hard. He’s also confident.

Joenel Aguero is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 safety and the No. 34 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

“I feel like I can do everything,” Aguero told ESPN. “I’m so versatile. I can do everything. I’ll play in the box a lot. I like big hits, tackles. I also like to play one-on-one man coverage. I feel like I’m just so versatile. I can do everything.”

The 6-foot, 195-pounder chose Georgia over Florida, Miami and Ohio State.

Aguero played the past two seasons at IMG Academy in Florida, but will play his senior year at St. John’s Prep in Massachusetts.

Aguero becomes the fourth defensive back to join Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class.

The Bulldogs have landed four commitments in the past week: Aguero, linebacker Troy Bowles, defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett and offensive lineman Kelton Smith.

-Dawg Nation contributed to this article.

