Commitments continue for Bulldogs with standout safety Joenel Aguero

Joenel Aguero is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 safety and the No. 34 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

“I feel like I can do everything,” Aguero told ESPN. “I’m so versatile. I can do everything. I’ll play in the box a lot. I like big hits, tackles. I also like to play one-on-one man coverage. I feel like I’m just so versatile. I can do everything.”