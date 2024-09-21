‘College GameDay’ will be on hand for Week 5 game between Georgia football-Alabama

Alabama is the only program that has beaten Georgia over the previous three seasons, as the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the 2021 and 2023 SEC Championship games. The 27-24 loss in last season’s match meant that Georgia did not make the College Football Playoff.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 1-5 against Alabama since becoming Georgia’s head coach in 2016. All of those results came against Nick Saban, who retired from coaching in January.

Kalen DeBoer was hired to replace Saban. Smart has never gone against a DeBoer-coached team, as he spent the previous two seasons at Washington.

And while Alabama saw plenty of turnover from last season’s team, a number of key players are back. Among those with experience beating Georgia include quarterback Jalen Milroe, offensive lineman Tyler Booker and defensive back Malachi Moore.

As for Georgia, there are plenty of members of this year’s team who remember what happened the last time Georgia played Alabama.

“I can’t wait to prepare for Bama. Going to that last year’s game, like I said in the past, left a bad taste in our mouth, but I can’t wait to prepare to get ready for that,” outside linebacker Jalon Walker said.

The last time Georgia played at Alabama was back during the 2020 season, which the Crimson Tide won 41-24. The stadium was at a limited capacity because of COVID-19 protocols. The last time Georgia played a game in Tuscaloosa at full capacity was in 2007, Saban’s first season at Alabama. Georgia won that game 26-23 in overtime.

This is the first time this season that Georgia and Alabama have been featured on “College GameDay.” This could be the first of many games Georgia does with “College GameDay” this season, as the Bulldogs also have games against, Texas, Ole Miss and Tennessee on the schedule. All of those opponents are ranked in the top 15 of the latest AP Poll.

Saban now works on “College GameDay,” and this broadcast will be his first at Alabama.

Georgia’s game against Alabama is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, with ABC televising the game.