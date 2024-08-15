Georgia Bulldogs

College Football Playoff committee tweaks protocol for 12-team playoff

The College Football Playoff logo is seen before the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Florida. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

The College Football Playoff logo is seen before the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Florida. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images/TNS)
By
32 minutes ago

ATHENS — The College Football Playoff management committee is doing what it can to make sure conference championship games remain relevant.

That group met in Texas this week for the first time in advance of the 2024 season and immediately set about tweaking its formula for the expanded 12-team format that will be instituted this season. Automatic qualifier spots will be reserved for the “five highest-ranked conference champions.”

Previously, four spots were reserved for “conference champions” without further designation.

The change was initiated in an effort to “emphasize the importance of winning that (conference) title,” according to CFP spokesman Brett Daniels.

“Because that recognition is now embedded into the process, it was decided to remove the conference champion designation as a selection criterion when serving as a tiebreaker between comparable teams.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs hope to be in the mix when the first CFP selection committees first rankings of the year are revealed Nov. 5. Winners of the 2021 and 2022 CFP championships, the Bulldogs open the 2024 season ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press’s media poll and the coaches’ poll conducted by USA Today. Georgia also opened the 2023 season ranked first in both polls, but missed the four-team playoff after suffering its only loss of the year to Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

The CFP’s final Top 25 rankings that will determine the 12-team playoff will be announced Dec. 8, the day after all the conference champions are concluded. The CFP Championship game will be hosted by and played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 20.

The selection committee this week approved the release dates of weekly rankings, all of which will be broadcast on ESPN.

They are: 7-8 p.m. Nov. 5, 9-9:30 p.m. Nov. 12; 7-8 p.m. Nov. 19; 8-9 p.m. Nov. 26; 7-7:30 p.m. Dec. 3; and noon-4 p.m. Dec. 8.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Why seeding for the expanded College Football Playoff isn't as simple as counting from 1...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: An expanded CFP only enhances UGA’s title chances
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Bradley’s Buzz: Pigskin pickin’ - UGA reigns again; Tech shocks the world
Placeholder Image

Georgia No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 and Ohio State No. 2 as expanded SEC, Big Ten flex...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chip Towers

Tight ends remain major part of Georgia’s game plan1h ago
If you say ‘Go Dawgs!’ to former UGA QB Matthew Stafford, don’t expect him to say it back
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs reach preseason midpoint with ‘a lot of work to do’
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Cleanups at Atlanta sites of past injustice advance with federal help
Georgia website to take over Affordable Care Act enrollment from healthcare.gov
How did memorabilia from Hank Aaron’s historic homer end up at auction? Or did it?