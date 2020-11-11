Christopher Smith ready for bigger role in Georgia Bulldogs secondary

Smith’s high school coach, Winston Gordon, also describes Smith as bright. It’s the first description that came to mind when he spoke with the AJC on Tuesday afternoon.

“Chris Smith was a bright kid,” Gordon said. “... He always had the heart of a lion and would do anything to get out there on the football field and play. He was such a bright kid, and it was reflective in him leading the team and being a captain his senior year.”

Across Smith’s four years playing for Gordon at Hapeville Charter, the Hornets went from 5-6 in Smith’s freshman year to 14-1 and the Class 2A state title in his senior year in 2017. Their lone loss was to Thompson (Ala.) High School, where Taulia Tagovailoa was playing at the time. Hapeville lost by one point.

In the state championship game that season, Smith’s pick-six on the first series of the game set the tone for what ended up a 35-23 win over Rabun County.

Gordon uses the word cornerstone to describe what Smith means to Hapeville’s football program. Even now, when Gordon takes his current team to visit his former players at their various colleges, Smith is one of the first players they go to see.

“We’ll take them to see the other players so it inspires them,” Gordon said. “Chris Smith is definitely an inspiration to these kids and this community. He’s just a great person. I love the person before I even love the football player.”

CBS Sports reported Saturday that LeCounte would be out 4-6 weeks, which would be for the rest of the season. Smart was more optimistic Tuesday but didn’t provide a specific timeline on when LeCounte would be able to return. Until and unless LeCounte gets healthy, Smith will continue to start in his place.

Gordon has the utmost confidence in his former player’s ability to step up and perform well, and so do Smith’s teammates.

“Chris is very vocal (and) physical, and that’s something you want as a safety who is right next to you,” defensive back Mark Webb said last week. “He does his job very well and is ready for the opportunity that’s in front of him.”

“He’s a dog. Always practices hard, always running through the line, always pushes himself,” defensive back Tyson Campbell added. “He’s a very hard worker. Very talented and I’m confident in what he can do for us. I’m not worried.”