Christian Brown could never achieve liftoff for Georgia basketball

Teshaun Hightower transferred to Tulane after Crean’s first season. He played two seasons for the Bulldogs, one under Crean. Ignas Sargiunas transferred to Colorado State in May 2019 after playing one season at Georgia. A month later, Jo Jo Toppin transferred to Georgia State. Meanwhile, Isaac Kante, who played in Mark Fox’s last season, transferred to Hofstra before Crean’s first season got under way.

But Crean also has taken advantage of the portal. He brought in three players as graduate transfers this past season in Justin Kier, Andrew Garcia and P.J. Horne and they played in every game. Indications that at least two of them might return for next season.

Next season will be a big one for Crean. The Bulldogs have yet to reach postseason play in his three seasons. Georgia entered this year’s SEC Tournament as the 10th seed and lost to Missouri in the first round to finish 14-12. The Bulldogs have gone 41-49 in Crean’s three seasons, including 14-40 in SEC play (.259).