Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl sets records for attendance, viewership

The primetime showdown between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State on New Year’s Eve delivered an audience of 22.4 million total viewers, making it the most-watched Peach Bowl ever and the most-watched college football game of the 2022 season. Georgia won 42-41, advanced to the national championship game and won its second straight title.

The game also represented the fourth most-viewed television broadcast of 2022 among non-NFL games and was a top-20 all-time cable telecast on record, according to officials.