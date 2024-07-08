“Where those two guys are similar, the great ones I’ve been around, they just have a different mind,” Johnson said in June. “They want to challenge themselves daily. When they do that, if they don’t get the result they always want, they understand that they’re going to get better because of how hard they challenge themselves.”

If Condon follows Skenes’ arc and becomes the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, he would help put Georgia in rare company in terms of producing No. 1 overall picks.

LSU and UCLA are the only two schools to produce a No. 1 overall pick in baseball, basketball and football. LSU became the first school to accomplish the feat when Shaquille O’Neal was taken with the No. 1 pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. Ben McDonald went No. 1 in the 1989 MLB Draft and Billy Cannon was the No. 1 pick in the 1960 NFL Draft. LSU has had multiple No. 1 picks in all three drafts.

UCLA matched the feat when Gerrit Cole was taken with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 MLB Draft. Troy Aikman was taken with the No. 1 pick in the 1989 NFL Draft and Lew Alcindor, better known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1969 NBA Draft.

If the Cleveland Guardians, who own the No. 1 pick in this year’s MLB Draft, take Condon, it would be the third time in the last five years that a Georgia Bulldog has been the No. 1 overall pick in either the MLB, NBA or NFL Draft. Anthony Edwards was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Travon Walker was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Edwards is the only Georgia basketball player to be taken in the first round of the last 10 NBA drafts. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was taken with the No. 8 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

As for Georgia, Condon would become the first No. 1 overall pick in baseball program history. The current highest-drafted Bulldog is John Henderson, who the Chicago Cubs took with the No. 4 overall pick in the 1975 MLB Draft.

Emerson Hancock, No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft via the Seattle Mariners, is the most recent first-round pick from the program. In the past decade, Georgia baseball has had only one other first-round pick, with Robert Tyler going with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft.

Condon is competing alongside Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana, Florida first baseman Jac Caglianone, and West Virginia shortstop JJ Wetherholt to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. The Cleveland Guardians have the No. 1 overall pick this year.

Georgia, unsurprisingly, has been far better represented in the NFL draft. The Bulldogs have had five players taken with the No. 1 overall pick: Frank Sinkwich (1943), Charley Trippi (1945), Harry Babcock (1953), Matthew Stafford (2009) and Walker (2022). Only USC has had more No. 1 overall draft picks in the history of the NFL draft, as the Trojans have produced six.

Since Kirby Smart has taken over the football program, Georgia has produced 17 first-round draft picks.

Condon won’t have to wait too much longer to find out if he’ll join such illustrious company. The 2024 MLB Draft will begin on Sunday and be held in Dallas.

Georgia baseball first-round draft picks since 2015

Robert Tyler, pitcher, Colorado Rockies, No. 38, 2016

Emerson Hancock, pitcher, Seattle Mariners, No. 6, 2020

Georgia basketball first-round draft picks since 2015

Anthony Edwards, guard, Minnesota Timberwolves, No. 1, 2020

Georgia football first-round draft picks since 2015