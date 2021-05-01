Chargers draft Mark Webb, Georgia sets record with ninth player picked

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Georgia defensive back Mark Webb with the 241st pick in the NFL draft Saturday. The pick was the 13th in the seventh and final round.
Webb became the ninth Bulldogs player taken this year’s draft, which set a school record for most picks taken in a draft. Eight players were chosen in 2013 and 2008.
Earlier, cornerback Eric Stokes went to Green Bay at pick No. 29 on Thursday. Jacksonville took Tyson Campbell with the first pick of the second round (No. 33) Friday. Four other Bulldogs were drafted Friday -- Azeez Ojulari (second round, No. 50, New York Giants), Monty Rice (third round, No. 92, Tennessee), Ben Cleveland (third round, No. 94, Baltimore) and Tre’ McKitty (third round, No. 97, San Diego).
Safety Richard LeCounte was the first Bulldog drafted Saturday. Cleveland took him with the 169th pick, the 25th in the fifth round. Cincinnati chose center Trey Hill with pick No. 190, in the sixth round.
MARK WEBB
Selection: 241st, Los Angeles Chargers
Position: Defensive back
Ht., wt.: 6-1½, 207
Eligibility: Senior
Hometown: Philadelphia
High school: Archbishop Wood
Statistically speaking: Extremely tough and durable defensive back who has the versatility to play anything from linebacker to safety. Played Georgia’s critical “Star” position and was a run-support specialist but improved considerably as pass defender his final season.
Notable: Played in 50 games for Bulldogs, second among seniors, but opted out of bowl game. Signed as a wide receiver and immediately was converted to defensive back.