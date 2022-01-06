CFP notes: Bama formulating plan to defend Georgia’s Brock Bowers

“I think this guy is one of the premier players in college football,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “I know he’s just a freshman, but this guy’s got great size, he’s a good blocker, he’s physical, he’s tough and he’s got wide receiver skills in every way, shape or form, which makes it difficult being a bigger guy for bigger guys to cover him and it makes it also difficult for smaller guys to cover him. So, this guy is just a phenomenal football player all the way around. They do a good job of featuring his talents as well.”

Explore Winning a championship drives Nolan Smith

Bowers generally draws safeties and linebackers in coverage. But, increasingly, the Bulldogs have split him out wide to draw even more favorable matchups. He can run with corners but they typically can’t match the size and strength of the 6-foot-4, 230-pound athlete.

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken doesn’t expect any radical defensive looks from Tide.

“They knew (about Bowers) going into the last game,” Monken said. “So, we don’t anticipate a heck of a lot different. Maybe in terms of where he’s located or different calls based on formation sets and what we do to get him the ball. But outside of that, to think that they’re going to line up two guys over him and double team him would be a stretch.”

Bama defenders seem to concur.

“Just play sound, fundamental football, be able to tackle, cover him in space,” linebacker Henry To’o To’o said this week. “He’s a tremendous player, so it’s going to be a huge challenge for us. He did a lot of things against us last game.”

Heading into the final game, Bowers already holds Georgia records for receptions in a season by a tight end (52) and touchdown catches in a season (12). He leads the Bulldogs in touchdowns scored 13.

Jameson’s transformation

Speaking of Jameson Williams, Alabama star split end has been five times more production with the Crimson Tide in one season than he was in two seasons at Ohio State. In 10 games as a Buckeye, Williams had 15 catches for 266 yards and 3 touchdowns. In 14 games at Bama this year, he’s recorded 1,507 yards and 15 TDs on 75 receptions.

What changed?

“I would say I learned to ago way hard,” Williams said. “I’m a real good competitor, but being around guys like this and guys on the team, on the defense, are forcing me to bring out way more than I ever had with these practices and how things go. So, I would say I learned to go way harder than I ever did, really, coming to Alabama.”

Georgia certainly couldn’t stay with Williams in the first matchup. He caught seven passes for 184 yards and scored on receptions of 67 and 55 yards.

Williams said he got more “over-the-top” coverage from the Bulldogs late in that last game. He expects to get even more attention this time.

“I feel we will have plans to get around it,” Williams said. “But it’s something that we just have to work on this week in practice and game plan for. Hopefully, we’ll get to the game Monday and everything works out well.”

Explore Bulldogs searching for ways to pressure Bryce Young

Familiar foes

Georgia and Alabama will be meeting for the fifth time in the last four seasons. The Crimson Tide has won the previous four matchups, two in the SEC championship game, once for the 2017 national championship and once in Tuscaloosa last year.

There is not quite as much cross-over on the coaching staffs as there once was. Jay Valai, who coaches defensive backs for Alabama, was a quality control defensive coach for Georgia in 2016 and 2017. And Doug Marrone, who coached offensive line for one season at Georgia under Jim Donnan, is the Tide’s offensive line coach. Marrone was a head coach and offensive line coach in the NFL for many years before returning to the college game under Saban this year.

Scott Cochran is the newest former Alabama coach on Georgia’s staff. The Tide’s longtime strength-and-conditioning coach joined the Bulldogs as special teams coordinator last year. But he took a health-related leave of absence before the season and has since rejoined the team in a quality-control capacity. Former South Carolina coach Will Muschamp assumed Cochran’s role among the 10 on-field assistants.