Tyson Campbell an example of Georgia’s extraordinary depth on defense

“You want to have guys pushing you,” Campbell said Monday night after the Bulldogs' 13th preseason practice. “That’s the best part of playing at Georgia.”

This is not to say that Campbell hasn’t lived up to his potential. Far from it. He started 11 games at cornerback in 2018 and played in all 14, something few true freshmen are able to do.

That he started just three games and played in nine last year does not signify regression. It’s more about the depth and philosophy of the Bulldogs' defense.

Basically, there’s really not starters and backups on Dan Lanning’s unit. There are mainly just roles.

To be clear, Campbell has an important role on this year’s defense, as he did last year. Barring injury, you’ll see him on the field a lot.

That was Campbell’s primary issue last year. He was sidelined early in the season with a turf-toe injury that caused him to miss the Notre Dame game and most of the next four. He started the first three games of the year.

But while Campbell was fighting through that extremely painful malady, junior college transfer D.J. Daniel proved he was more than up for the task of filling in. Daniel started the last 11 games in a row.

As a result, defensive backs coach Charlton Warren was able to ease Campbell back into the mix. By the Florida game in Week 9, the Bulldogs had one of the “baddest” nickel/dime/corner DBs in the country to bring onto the field in whatever situation

“The whole defense has a lot of depth,” Campbell said. “There’s talent all over the place, offense and defense, special teams. That’s what makes our practices so competitive and why everybody’s getting better each and every day.”

Daniel, who came to Georgia from Griffin by way of Georgia Military College, is still repping at the field-corner position he and Campbell share. Opposite of them is redshirt junior Eric Stokes, a preseason All-SEC defensive back who actually unseated Campbell in 2018. Sophomore Tyrique Stevenson and junior Ameer Speed stand ready to relieve either side. The Bulldogs' signed blue-chip prospects Jalen Kimber and Kelee Ringo to insure that the talent infusion continues.

So where does Campbell fit in to all that? Actually, pretty much anywhere coach Kirby Smart and Warren want to put him. Campbell remains a cornerback by trade, but the Bulldogs are utilizing him often as somewhat of a “Star.” In Smart’s defense, that’s an extra defensive back with specific responsibilities. Campbell comes on the field in passing situations to play the “Money” position, which replaces an inside linebacker and alternately cover receivers or rush to the quarterback in a wickedly quick fashion.

Campbell loves it, and it should allow him to make big plays for the Bulldogs this season. He has shown a knack for that even in limited opportunities his first two seasons. Georgia fans will recall is 64-yard scoop-and-score against Missouri in 2018. In fact, all three fumble recoveries in his career have resulted in scores. He also had a fumble-return TD against Kentucky as a freshman and recovered a fumbled punt in the end zone against Georgia Tech last year.

But one is liable to see the junior from Plantation come on the field at pretty much any at any position this season, including safety and on special teams.

“As a defensive back, Coach Smart encourages everybody to have versatility,” Campbell said. “Just in case somebody goes down, other guys will know that position and be comfortable getting in the game.”

Having lots of players get in the game has been a cornerstone principle of Georgia’s defense under second-year defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. It extends to all positions, not just the secondary.

The Bulldogs had more than 30 players play 100 or more snaps last season. Not coincidentally, they led the nation with fewest points allowed (12.6 ppg) and rushing defense (74.6 yards per game).

That has required some humility and patience from former 5-star prospects such as Campbell, inside linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive end Travon Walker. But buy-in has come with the team’s on-field success.

“That helps a lot,” said Walker, who did not start a single game as a freshman. “It keeps guys fresh, let’s us get fresh guys in on third down, being able to push the pocket. … Rotating a lot of guys gets a lot of guys snaps and experience for the years down the road.”

Campbell said that is what it has done for him. Looking back at it now, he can’t believe how much of a different and more knowledgeable player he is today than when he showed up as a coveted signee in 2018.

“I’ve matured so much as a player, coming in young, not really knowing the defense,” Campbell said. “But the coaches have developed us and given us experience in the games. That develops you mentally as far as getting your (football) IQ better. I’ve also gotten stronger and faster, the whole nine yards of being a better athlete.”

More importantly, Campbell is a healthy athlete. It has been almost exactly a year since he suffered that dreaded turf-toe injury. He is finally able to play without pain.

“Last year was tough, but Mr. Ron (Courson) and the whole training staff have helped me and healed me,” Campbell said. “They made sure if I was going to be on the field I’d be 100 percent ready. So, I thank them for that. I’m pain free and excited for the season.”