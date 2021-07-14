Jonathan Cannon’s return sets up Georgia baseball for success

As it turned out, pro teams weren’t willing to meet Cannon’s demands. As a result, the Bulldogs have a centerpiece starter who throws in the high 90s to anchor their 2022 rotation.

Last season, Cannon posted a 4-2 mark and 3.98 ERA in 12 starts. He was rated as high as the No. 68 overall prospect for the 2021 MLB draft, according to Baseball America.

Overall, Georgia came through the baseball draft in extremely good shape this year. That typically is not the case.

That’s always a quandary for college baseball programs. Coaches obviously want the best players possible competing for them. However, between the high school players they recruit and the upperclassmen they have developed, the better they are, the more the professional ranks are looking to procure their services.

In this year’s case, Georgia lost only two would-be returning lettermen to pro baseball. Pitchers Ryan Webb (4th round, 125 overall, Cleveland Indians) and Ben Harris (8th round, 252, Los Angeles Dodgers) were chosen on Monday. As for signees, pitchers Dylan Ross and Coleman Willis were rated among the top 125 prospects but went undrafted.

“It’s tough because you want the best players you can possibly have and you want them to get what they want, which is to play in the big leagues,” Stricklin said Wednesday. “So, yeah, we’ve got some players on our roster this year that we really didn’t expect. We thought the draft was going to swallow up some of them. Yet here we are with what we think is a really good roster and a lot of guys coming back.”

Suddenly, Georgia looks like one of the most veteran teams in the SEC for next season. Offensively, the Bulldogs return their top hitters in seniors Connor Tate (.344-10-33), shortstop Cole Tate (.319-2-20) and infielder Josh McAllister (.333-9-29). Georgia is also planning for the return of utility player Riley King (.261-6-34), who has the opportunity of having a sixth year of eligibility while preparing to enter medical school.

Also, pitchers Garrett Brown and Will Childers should be recovered from season-ending injuries last year, along with a bevy of young pitchers who were pressed into service last year as a result of staff injuries.

“It’s the deepest roster we’ve ever had and it’s pretty close to the most talented roster we’ve ever had,” said Stricklin, whose last team finished 31-25 (13-17 SEC) and missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in three years. “It remains that you’ve got to stay healthy and guys need to play up to their potential. But we’re off to a great start.”

Said Cannon: “When I called Coach the other day to say I was coming back, we were both just as thrilled. We’re ready to go. The next thing you know, we’re returning practically our whole dang lineup. We have a lot of guys with a lot of experience and a lot of talented newcomers. I’m really excited.”