Camara, not Wheeler, records double-double in Bulldogs’ victory

The Bulldogs’ Sahvir Wheeler, who had double-doubles in each of Georgia’s first three games, finished with nine points, six rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes on the court, ending his streak.

Andrew Garcia added 13 points, Justin Kier 12 and P.J. Horne 10 for the Bulldogs (4-0), who used a hot start and a second-half run to defeat the Grizzlies.