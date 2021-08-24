With camp over, Bulldogs turn attention to offensive lineup for No. 5 Clemson

OFFENSIVE LINE

Starters: Probably the biggest question mark coming into camp, the Bulldogs appear to have settled into a starting five for Clemson. They are LT Jamaree Salyer (6-4, 325, Sr.); LG Justin Shaffer (6-4, 330, Sr.), C Sedrick Van Pran (6-4, 310, RFr.), RG Tate Ratledge (6-6, 320, RFr.) and RT Warren McClendon (6-4, 300, So.). It won’t necessarily stay that way.

Caption Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) protects quarterback JT Daniels during a game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC. (Tony Walsh/UGA) Credit: UGA Athletics Credit: UGA Athletics

Role players: Redshirt freshman Broderick Jones has had a strong camp and could back up either tackle. Likewise, junior Warren Ericson, who was slated to start at center before breaking his left (snapping) hand in the second practice of camp, is participating in a club cast now. He could play either guard and has been practicing snapping with his right hand. Junior Owen Condon will be in the mix at guard if healthy. Freshman Jared Wilson has been the surprise of the group and will see action this season.

Quote: “We’ve really settled into the five that are repping with the 1s. … I feel good about our depth at offensive line and we still have time to determine who the starters will be. But it’s not like we’re out there doing musical chairs.” – Smart

RECEIVERS

Starters: The position most questioned by fans, Georgia’s wideouts actually have rounded quite nicely into form. Sophomore Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has reasserted himself as the No. 1 split end, where he backed up George Pickens last season. Returning starters Kearis Jackson (knee) and Jermaine Burton (ankle) are now healthy and set to go at slot and flanker, respectively.

Caption Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (81) makes a catch during Bulldogs’ practice session Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Athens. (Tony Walsh/UGA) Credit: UGA Athletics Credit: UGA Athletics

Role players: Sophomore speedster Arian Smith, redshirt freshman Justin Robinson and freshman Adonai “A.D.” Mitchell are definitely in the plans. Freshman Ladd McConkey could play as well. Dominick Blaylock, survivor of two ACL reconstructions, will eventually. So, we’re told, will heralded transfer Arik Gilbert.

Quote: “Each one of those guys has had a tough, physical, competitive camp. … All three have a different skill set and are all three competitors. They continue to grow and are all in that receiver rotation. – Smart on Rosemy-Jacksaint, Robinson and Smith.

TIGHT END

Starters: Injuries really hurt this position. Junior John FitzPatrick and sophomore Darnell Washington both were going to play a lot. Now both have been sidelined with foot injuries. FitzPatrick has returned but is not 100 percent. It looks like the 6-7, 265-pound Washington won’t play against Clemson.

Role players: Georgia is in good hands with third-year sophomores Ryland Goede and Brett Seither. But the talk of camp has been the spectacularly versatile play of freshman Brock Bowers. Coordinator Todd Monken has drawn up some stuff specifically for this 6-4, 230-pound athlete from Napa, Calif.

Quote: “He’s accelerated his learning. He’s competitive, he works his tail off every day. He’s a joy to be around. He’s what you want in a football player. So we’ve got to find a way to use his skillset.” – Smart on Bowers

RUNNING BACK

Starters: The loyalty, overall durability and solid play in camp of Zamir While and James Cook will be rewarded in the first game, and possibly beyond that. But Monken has made it clear that they’re looking for more explosivity out of the position. So, those two are going to have to produce to hold back a bunch of talented young backs.

Caption Georgia running back Zamir White (3) leads Bulldog running backs onto field against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Tony Walsh/UGA) Credit: UGA Athletics Credit: UGA Athletics

Role players: It seems almost a disservice to label sophomore Kendall Milton or Kenny McIntosh as backups. That is, however, going to be their role out of the gate. That won’t last if they spring some long runs. Meanwhile, sophomore Daijun Edwards was surprisingly productive last year. All deserve snaps. Proficiency catching the ball and in pass protection will earn time on the field.

Quote: “We’ve got an excellent group of running backs and all five can play here. Dell (McGee) does a great job of keeping those guys fresh. They’ve been pretty selfless in terms of understanding that it probably benefits them to not have all the wear-and-tear on them. But, obviously, we have to become more explosive in the run game.” - Monken

QUARTERBACK

Starter: Junior JT Daniels has had a solid camp and has endeared himself to teammates both by sharing his NIL wealth and with his apparent penchant for trash-talking to Georgia’s No. 1 defense. The battle therein reportedly has given Daniels even more confidence heading into his fifth start for the Bulldogs.

Caption Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) completes a throw during the Bulldogs’ practice scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Mackenzie Miles/UGA) Credit: UGA Athletics Credit: UGA Athletics

Role players: Redshirt freshman Carson Beck has been QB2 throughout camp. But fifth-year senior Stetson Bennett, with 25 games and 17 starts in his career, is the Bulldogs’ most experienced quarterback and very likely would be called on in an emergency situation. Both Beck and freshman Brock Vandagriff have displayed tremendous upside.

Quote: “First, he is more comfortable with our players. Second is he’s very, very comfortable with the offense and changing things at the line of scrimmage and doing things that are player-controlled. He likes to be involved and he’s got greater command of what we want done.” – Monken on Daniels