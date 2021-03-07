Bulldogs open SEC Tournament against Missouri

The Bulldogs staged a double-digit comeback last month in Athens to defeat the then-20th-ranked Tigers. It was the Bulldogs’ lone win over a ranked opponent this season. Georgia lost its last two games, including an 89-79 affair Saturday to Alabama, the SEC regular season champs.

The winner of Thursday’s game will face second-seeded Arkansas at 7 p.m. Friday. (Arkansas beat Georgia by 30 back in January.)