Bulldogs open SEC Tournament against Missouri

The Georgia Bulldogs (14-11, 7-11 in SEC) will face No. 7 Missouri in its SEC Tournament opener Thursday (7 p.m., SEC Network) in Nashville.
The Bulldogs staged a double-digit comeback last month in Athens to defeat the then-20th-ranked Tigers. It was the Bulldogs’ lone win over a ranked opponent this season. Georgia lost its last two games, including an 89-79 affair Saturday to Alabama, the SEC regular season champs.
The winner of Thursday’s game will face second-seeded Arkansas at 7 p.m. Friday. (Arkansas beat Georgia by 30 back in January.)
The SEC Tournament runs Wednesday through Sunday at Bridgestone Arena. The Bulldogs will likely have to win the tournament in order to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.