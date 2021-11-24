Bulldogs lose to Northwestern in New Jersey tournament

Pete Nance had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Ty Berry scored 10 points for Northwestern (5-1). Buie, coming off a career-high 23 points in a loss to Providence, was 8 of 21 from the field.

Ryan Greer highlighted the first half with a steal and heave at midcourt that banked in to give Northwestern a 43-23 lead. The Wildcats made eight 3-pointers in the first half, while Georgia was 1 of 12.

Northwestern plays at Wake Forest and Maryland next week. Georgia hosts Wofford on Sunday.