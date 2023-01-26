X
Bulldogs held to 41 points in loss to Vols

Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia shot just 29% from the field in the game and leading scorer Terry Roberts was held to only two points in the first half as the Bulldogs fell to No. 4 Tennessee 70-41 Wednesday night in Knoxville, Tenn.

Roberts scored nine in the second half and led the Bulldogs (13-7, 3-4 SEC) with 11 points.

Roberts’ only first-half points were scored as the halftime buzzer sounded. The Vols led 35-22 at intermission.

Tennessee’s 22-6 run early in the second half put the game away.

Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and seven assists as the Vols held a 10th opponent to 50 or fewer points.

Tobe Awaka came off the bench to score 10 points. Santiago Vescovi had six rebounds, four assists and six steals to go with his eight points as Tennessee (17-3, 7-1) got its first win at home since having its 25-game home winning streak stopped by Kentucky more than a week ago.

Tennessee 70, Georgia 41

Georgia coach Mike White was able to congratulate his little brother in person as Danny White’s contract extension as Vols athletic director was announced Wednesday.

After their 10-game home winning streak was snapped by Vanderbilt last week, the Bulldogs try to start another win streak against South Carolina on Saturday night.

