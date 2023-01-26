Bulldogs held to 41 points in loss to Vols

Tobe Awaka came off the bench to score 10 points. Santiago Vescovi had six rebounds, four assists and six steals to go with his eight points as Tennessee (17-3, 7-1) got its first win at home since having its 25-game home winning streak stopped by Kentucky more than a week ago.

Tennessee 72, Georgia 41

Georgia coach Mike White was able to congratulate his little brother in person as Danny White’s contract extension as Vols athletic director was announced Wednesday.

After their 10-game home winning streak was snapped by Vanderbilt last week, the Bulldogs try to start another win streak against South Carolina on Saturday night.