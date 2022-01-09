Georgia hangs tight early, loses to Kentucky at Rupp Arena

“I think the story is going to change eventually,” Cook said. “The mindset is to stay together even when things aren’t going right.”

Cook opened play by scoring the Bulldogs’ first seven points, then the other Bulldogs scorers joined in. Noah Baumann, who has cracked the starting lineup, made two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points in the first half.

Kario Oquendo started the half scoreless and took only one shot, then he went on a run that allowed Georgia to take a couple of leads in a back-and-forth half of basketball. He led the team in scoring with 20 points. Georgia shot 52% through 20 minutes of play, made four 3-pointers and limited costly turnovers.

After the intermission, though, the gap in talent began to show and Georgia’s moments of contention against Kentucky quickly faded. The Bulldogs avoided having to face their former guard Sahvir Wheeler, who missed Saturday’s game with a neck injury, but it didn’t matter over the second half as Kentucky dominated.

Kentucky walloped Georgia because of the presence of Oscar Tshiebwe. A 6-foot-9, 255-pound center who towered over any Bulldog to see the floor, Tshiebwe posted 29 points and 17 rebounds. TyTy Washington set a program single-game record with 17 assists. Kentucky shot 63% in the second half, and Georgia’s defense continued to falter.

Davion Mintz punished Georgia from beyond the 3-point line, too, as 11 of his 19 points came after the intermission. The Bulldogs lacked defensive intensity as many of the Wildcats’ late looks were open, which allowed the deficit to swell.

The Bulldogs are without every starter from a season ago, the injury bug has provided more attrition and Dalen Ridgnal and Cam McDowell also missed Saturday’s game. A rebuilding Georgia could face some ugly results throughout a grueling conference stretch.