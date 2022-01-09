Georgia hangs tight early, loses to Kentucky at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Georgia returned to the place where it never had luck. Rupp Arena is the place where Kentucky powerhouse teams are known to dominate, and a house of horrors for the Bulldogs. They hadn’t won on this hardwood in nearly 13 years, despite a number of close calls.
Not many outside of Georgia’s locker room, however, expected this iteration of Tom Crean’s team to put up any fight Saturday evening. The five-win Bulldogs have been written off by those in the sport after losses to Gardner-Webb, George Mason and Wofford. Georgia ranked No. 241 in the latest release of KenPom rankings, and its appearance in the Associated Press poll came as a mistake when a voter meant to rank Gonzaga. The team of transfers might not be favorites in any of its SEC games, and traveled to Lexington as 23-point underdogs.
After nearly beating Texas A&M on Tuesday after clawing back from an 18-point deficit, however, these Bulldogs were confident. Senior guard Aaron Cook said Tuesday night that Georgia has “the pieces to win.”
Rupp Arena brought Georgia another block in its building process rather than the usual nightmare.
Georgia (5-10, 0-2 SEC) lost to the 16th-ranked Wildcats 92-77, but the early stages of Saturday’s loss had a much-different feel than any of its previous nine. The Bulldogs felt energized, unfazed and far from intimidated against Kentucky. A team notoriously known for slow starts jumped to a quick lead, and held a lead for the majority of the first half against the Wildcats.
“I think the story is going to change eventually,” Cook said. “The mindset is to stay together even when things aren’t going right.”
Cook opened play by scoring the Bulldogs’ first seven points, then the other Bulldogs scorers joined in. Noah Baumann, who has cracked the starting lineup, made two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points in the first half.
Kario Oquendo started the half scoreless and took only one shot, then he went on a run that allowed Georgia to take a couple of leads in a back-and-forth half of basketball. He led the team in scoring with 20 points. Georgia shot 52% through 20 minutes of play, made four 3-pointers and limited costly turnovers.
After the intermission, though, the gap in talent began to show and Georgia’s moments of contention against Kentucky quickly faded. The Bulldogs avoided having to face their former guard Sahvir Wheeler, who missed Saturday’s game with a neck injury, but it didn’t matter over the second half as Kentucky dominated.
Kentucky walloped Georgia because of the presence of Oscar Tshiebwe. A 6-foot-9, 255-pound center who towered over any Bulldog to see the floor, Tshiebwe posted 29 points and 17 rebounds. TyTy Washington set a program single-game record with 17 assists. Kentucky shot 63% in the second half, and Georgia’s defense continued to falter.
Davion Mintz punished Georgia from beyond the 3-point line, too, as 11 of his 19 points came after the intermission. The Bulldogs lacked defensive intensity as many of the Wildcats’ late looks were open, which allowed the deficit to swell.
The Bulldogs are without every starter from a season ago, the injury bug has provided more attrition and Dalen Ridgnal and Cam McDowell also missed Saturday’s game. A rebuilding Georgia could face some ugly results throughout a grueling conference stretch.
About the Author