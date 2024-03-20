ATHENS – The Georgia Bulldogs are finally back in the postseason win column. Georgia secured the “W” Tuesday night with a 78-76 win over Xavier in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament. The Bulldogs (18-16) will find out Wednesday if they’ll face Wake Forest or Appalachian State in the second round.

If the Demon Deacons win, Georgia will play them in Winston-Salem on Saturday. Should the Mountaineers win, there will be at least one more home game for the Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia’s last postseason win was on March 3, 2016, when it beat Belmont 93-84 in the NIT. The Bulldogs lost in the second round to Saint Mary’s in Moraga, Calif., to close the season with a 20-14 record.

Georgia very nearly blew this opportunity. Up 23 points with 13:42 to play, the Bulldogs let the Musketeers (16-17) put together a 10-2 run over the final six minutes and to get within two with the ball. But Russel Tchewa, a 7-foot, 275-pound graduate transfer, blocked the Musketeers’ last two shots to preserve the victory. The first of those two originally was counted as basket off goaltending, but was overruled after an extended video review.

Tchewa, who finished with six points and six rebounds, was one of several productive Bulldogs. Freshman Silas Demary Jr. led the way with 16 points, RJ Melendez added 14 with three huge steals, Noah Thomasson added 12 and Justin Hill finished with 10.

Ass Georgia had to do was make one or two free throws down the stretch to avoid all the drama. Alas, Hill, Thomasson and Demary all missed the front ends of one-and-ones to keep Xavier in the game. The Bulldogs finished 8-for-14 from the line.

Xavier was led Desmoni Claude with 30 points, though he made two critical turnovers down the stretch. Leading scorer Quincy Olivari, who’s from Atlanta, scored 11 on 3-of-12 shooting. He came in averaging 19.

More to come.