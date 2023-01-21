ajc logo
Bulldogs handed first home loss by Vanderbilt

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia Bulldogs
By News services
44 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia lost at home for the first time this season Saturday, falling to Vanderbilt 85-82.

The Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3 SEC) started the season with 10 victories at Stegeman Coliseum.

Reserve Ezra Manjon scored 19 points and Tyrin Lawrence added 15 points for the Commodores.

Georgia’s Jabri Abdur-Rahim missed a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer that bounced off the back off the rim to end it. Vanderbilt (10-9, 3-3 SEC) made all eight of its final foul shots in the last 64 seconds to secure the win.

Abdur-Rahim scored a career-high 21 points, Terry Roberts added 15, Kario Oquendo 13 and Braelen Bridges 10 for the Bulldogs.

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Myles Stute scored 14 for Vanderbilt and Trey Thomas and Jordan Wright each scored 12. Quentin Millora-Brown grabbed 11 rebounds.

Lawrence’s layup with 5:46 left put the Commodores ahead 75-63 before an 11-0 Georgia run reduced Vandy’s lead to a point.

Vanderbilt 85, Georgia 82

Thomas made two free throws with 13 seconds to go for an 83-79 lead before Abdur-Rahim sank three foul shots after Stute fouled him on a 3 attempt with five seconds left. Thomas closed it out with two more free throws.

Vanderbilt entered averaging eight 3s per game but on Saturday reached that mark by halftime going 8 for 12 from behind the arc. The Commodores finished 10 for 21 from 3.

Mardrez McBride’s 3 pulled the Bulldogs into a 36-all tie with 2:25 before halftime. But the Commodores responded with an 8-0 run to close the half on Wright’s 3, a three-point play by Millora-Brown and a jumper by Manjon.

Georgia travels to face ninth-ranked Tennessee on Wednesday.

About the Author

News services
