Bulldogs handed first home loss by Vanderbilt

Myles Stute scored 14 for Vanderbilt and Trey Thomas and Jordan Wright each scored 12. Quentin Millora-Brown grabbed 11 rebounds.

Lawrence’s layup with 5:46 left put the Commodores ahead 75-63 before an 11-0 Georgia run reduced Vandy’s lead to a point.

Thomas made two free throws with 13 seconds to go for an 83-79 lead before Abdur-Rahim sank three foul shots after Stute fouled him on a 3 attempt with five seconds left. Thomas closed it out with two more free throws.

Vanderbilt entered averaging eight 3s per game but on Saturday reached that mark by halftime going 8 for 12 from behind the arc. The Commodores finished 10 for 21 from 3.

Mardrez McBride’s 3 pulled the Bulldogs into a 36-all tie with 2:25 before halftime. But the Commodores responded with an 8-0 run to close the half on Wright’s 3, a three-point play by Millora-Brown and a jumper by Manjon.

Georgia travels to face ninth-ranked Tennessee on Wednesday.