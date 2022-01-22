Bulldogs give up 24-0 run in eighth consecutive loss

The Bulldogs (5-14 overall, 0-6 in the SEC) built a six-point lead in the first half, 42-36, but managed just 24 points after intermission and suffered their eighth straight loss and 11th straight loss in its series with the Gamecocks.

Braelen Bridges paced Georgia with 20 points, hitting 8 of 11 from the floor. Noah Baumann hit just 3 of 12 shots from behind the arc and finished with 14 points and Christian Wright hit 10 of 12 from the free-throw line to add 10 points.