Bulldogs favored against SEC foes

Daniels finished the 2020 season going 4-0 under center, posting the highest passer rating of any returning quarterback from Nov. 21 onward. Georgia is a 7-point favorite to beat the Gators this season.

ACC powerhouse Clemson, however, is still the favorite to beat UGA in the season opener — with Daniels and the addition of three key transfers.

Georgia is a 3-1/2-point underdog in its 7:30 p.m. game on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., per odds released by BetOnline.ag.

The Tigers have been favored in previously released betting lines from other oddsmakers, but there had been speculation that could shift with the Bulldogs adding such transfers as defensive backs Derion Kendrick (Clemson), Tykee Smith (West Virginia) and receiver Arik Gilbert (LSU).

The Bulldogs had already figured to be favorites in the rest of their regular-season games, including their games at Auburn and in Jacksonville, Fla., against the Gators.

Georgia is a 9-point favorite over Auburn Oct. 9 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Bulldogs have a streak of four straight wins over Auburn and has won seven of the last eight.