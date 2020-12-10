Bulldogs’ Camarda praises Scott Cochran for work with special teams

“His strength-coach background, I personally think that it’s really interesting because I can, and a lot of specialists can, kind of pick apart his brain a little bit to see different things that he thinks about and that he does,” Camarda said. “It’s really cool to see the different knowledge that he has so we can try to apply that to our game and try to use that to further our skills.

“... He does a really good job handling our room. I think he’s a really good coach. I’ve really enjoyed getting to be a player under him. It’s been a good time. It’s been a lot of fun so far.”

Camarda has battled a bit of inconsistency this season with a few shanked punts, but when he’s on, he’s undeniably one of the top punters in the country. He averages 47.8 yards per punt, good for third in the country. The two punters above him, Arizona State’s Michael Turk and Nevada’s Julian Diaz, have played only two and five games, respectively, compared with Camarda’s eight.

And while winning the Ray Guy Award would be a big deal for Camarda, he said his goals for the season don’t include individual accolades.

“Would it be cool to bring another piece of hardware to Athens?” Camarda said. “Yeah, absolutely. When it comes to my goals, really my goal was just this year to come in, be as consistent as I possibly could and just help our team win football games. At the end of the day, if I can do that and help our team win more games, that’s most important to me.”