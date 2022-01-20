Bulldogs are routed by No. 2 Auburn

The Bulldogs’ Aaron Cook became just the 18th Division I player to play in 150 games and scored nine.

Georgia was without leading scorer Kario Oquendo for undisclosed reasons.

Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) dunks against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Held scoreless most of the first half, Johnson hit three 3-pointers in a three-minute span against his former team. That hot streak helped the Tigers build a 52-27 lead, their largest halftime advantage of the season.

The Bulldogs got as close as 16 in the second half when Auburn missed eight straight shots.

Auburn 83, Georgia 60

Georgia lost its seventh straight game and wasn’t ever really in this one after the first few minutes.

Auburn didn’t slip up two days after becoming the program’s third team to rise to No. 2, joining the 1959 and 1999 Tigers. They’re are off to their best start in SEC play since opening 12-0 in the 1958-59 season.