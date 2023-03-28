‘Bullard’s Buckeye Crunch’ inspired by Georgia DB’s hit vs. Ohio State

Nine days later, Georgia would win its second consecutive national title with a 65-7 victory over TCU. Bullard was named defensive MVP of the Peach Bowl and the CFP title game.

Now a junior, he’s back to lead the Bulldogs’ defense in 2023.

“I’m still the same person,” Bullard said on the first day of spring football practice. “I’m still eating off the floor. Coach (Kirby) Smart preaches that, that nobody has entitlement to anything. So, I’ve still got the same mindset I had last year, staying hungry and not being complacent.”

Bullard’s hit on Harrison was not well-received in Ohio. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day complained then and for weeks afterward that it should have been ruled a targeting foul. It was initially flagged as targeting but was overturned by video review. Slow-motion replay revealed Bullard struck Harrison shoulder-to-shoulder, did not launch, did not lead with the crown of his helmet or make contact with his helmet or any part of Harrison’s head.

Later, Bullard signed a photo of the play that was sold by a memorabilia company called More Than Sports with the inscription, “Night Night.” The company eventually pulled the photo from the market and issued a public apology for the “insensitive and inappropriate” nature. Bullard also apologized for the photo, saying it was something he “probably should never have done.”

Bullard told the Athens Banner-Herald he liked the idea of a cookie-dough ice cream commemorating his hit. He’s getting paid for it in an NIL deal brokered by former Georgia football manager Cannon Gaines, a recent UGA graduate and friend to Bullard.

“It’s pretty funny,” Bullard told the Banner-Herald, “and I feel like it’s good for advertising.”

