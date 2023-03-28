‘Bullard’s Buckeye Crunch’ inspired by Georgia DB’s hit vs. Ohio State

ATHENS — Javon Bullard’s crushing hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has inspired a special cookie-dough dessert.
Thanks to the intermediation of a former Georgia football student-manager, you can purchase a concoction known as “Bullard’s Buckeye Crunch” for a limited time at the Alumni Cookie Dough store in Athens. It will be sold April 1-15, leading up to the annual G-Day game.
Made of a mixture of cookie dough, “candied buckeyes” and crushed Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Oreos, the ice-cream-style treat is an edible commemoration of the critical – and somewhat controversial – defensive play Bullard made on the Buckeyes star receiver in the Peach Bowl.
Harrison, who had given the Bulldogs fits in the first half, was open in the back of the end zone in the third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal. But Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, under heavy pressure, delivered a high-arcing floater. Bullard, coming from Harrison’s right, ran full speed to catch up to the throw and arrived precisely when the ball reached Harrison. A violent collision ensued.
Bullard’s hit on Harrison not only knocked the ball loose but it also knocked out Harrison. He left the game with a concussion and did not return. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes had to settle for a field goal in a contest the Bulldogs eventually came back and won 42-41 to advance to the College Football Playoff Championship game.
Nine days later, Georgia would win its second consecutive national title with a 65-7 victory over TCU. Bullard was named defensive MVP of the Peach Bowl and the CFP title game.
Now a junior, he’s back to lead the Bulldogs’ defense in 2023.
“I’m still the same person,” Bullard said on the first day of spring football practice. “I’m still eating off the floor. Coach (Kirby) Smart preaches that, that nobody has entitlement to anything. So, I’ve still got the same mindset I had last year, staying hungry and not being complacent.”
Bullard’s hit on Harrison was not well-received in Ohio. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day complained then and for weeks afterward that it should have been ruled a targeting foul. It was initially flagged as targeting but was overturned by video review. Slow-motion replay revealed Bullard struck Harrison shoulder-to-shoulder, did not launch, did not lead with the crown of his helmet or make contact with his helmet or any part of Harrison’s head.
Later, Bullard signed a photo of the play that was sold by a memorabilia company called More Than Sports with the inscription, “Night Night.” The company eventually pulled the photo from the market and issued a public apology for the “insensitive and inappropriate” nature. Bullard also apologized for the photo, saying it was something he “probably should never have done.”
Bullard told the Athens Banner-Herald he liked the idea of a cookie-dough ice cream commemorating his hit. He’s getting paid for it in an NIL deal brokered by former Georgia football manager Cannon Gaines, a recent UGA graduate and friend to Bullard.
“It’s pretty funny,” Bullard told the Banner-Herald, “and I feel like it’s good for advertising.”
