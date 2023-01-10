Bullard shines for No. 1 Georgia in national championship

The big plays started early Monday.

On TCU’s second drive, wide receiver Derius Davis rushed around left end. As he began to turn upfield near the Horned Frogs’ sideline, Georgia safety Chris Smith ripped the ball from his hands. Bullard emerged from the pile with the ball on the 33-yard line. The Bulldogs took possession and hit a 24-yard field goal to take a 10-0 lead with 6:51 remaining.

And then came the interceptions, Bullard’s first of his career.

Trailing 24-7 and facing third-and-7 at its 23-yard line, TCU’s Max Duggan attempted a deep pass down the middle to standout receiver Quentin Johnston. Duggan overthrew the pass. Bullard outran Johnston and caught the ball at Georgia’s 34-yard line. The Bulldogs took advantage of the possession by driving 66 yards on 11 plays to take a 31-7 lead on a Kendall Milton 1-yard touchdown run.

The next TCU possession became the next Bullard interception.

Again under pressure, Duggan underthrew Davis, who was covered well, at the right hash. Bullard intercepted the pass and returned it three yards to TCU’s 22-yard line. Georgia scored two plays later on a 22-yard pass from Stetson Bennett to Adonai Mitchell to take a 38-7 lead at halftime.

Some of Bullard’s best games this season have come against the Bulldogs’ biggest rivals. He had three tackles against Auburn, a season-high eight against Florida, seven in the showdown against Tennessee, and six against LSU in the SEC championship.

He was credited with 45 tackles, 32 solo, and three passes defensed before Monday’s title game.

Bullard was part of a Georgia defense that completly dominated TCU. They allowed just seven points, with the lone score set up after a long completion on a blown coverage.