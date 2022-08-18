Georgia’s Broderick Jones eager to contribute on offensive line

“I still feel like I haven’t accomplished anything here at Georgia because I’m trying to start from Day 1,” Jones said Tuesday. “I want to be able to be in that starting lineup from Day 1, Game 1 all the way up until whenever we’re done, you know, and I feel like I’m able to do that. So I just come in and work, stay prepared mentally and physically just trying to stay at my top shape so I can be able to be that guy.”

Jones started the final four games of the regular season last year as a redshirt freshman, filling in for injured starter Jamaree Salyer. He was named to the coaches’ freshman All-SEC team last season and was named to the preseason All-SEC first team entering this season. Now a sophomore, Jones figures to start for the Bulldogs at left tackle, so he’s inching close to accomplishing his goal.