Georgia’s Broderick Jones eager to contribute on offensive line

Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones began to garner more playing time late last season, and he enters this season with a clear goal.
“I still feel like I haven’t accomplished anything here at Georgia because I’m trying to start from Day 1,” Jones said Tuesday. “I want to be able to be in that starting lineup from Day 1, Game 1 all the way up until whenever we’re done, you know, and I feel like I’m able to do that. So I just come in and work, stay prepared mentally and physically just trying to stay at my top shape so I can be able to be that guy.”
Jones started the final four games of the regular season last year as a redshirt freshman, filling in for injured starter Jamaree Salyer. He was named to the coaches’ freshman All-SEC team last season and was named to the preseason All-SEC first team entering this season. Now a sophomore, Jones figures to start for the Bulldogs at left tackle, so he’s inching close to accomplishing his goal.
Warren McClendon, Sedrick Van Pran and Warren Ericson are returning starters on the offensive line for the Bulldogs. Jones is eager not only to contribute but also to step up as a leader for the unit.
“I’m working toward the season because it’s right around the corner, so, you know, I’m pushing myself to be the best version of me that I can as a left tackle and as a leader of the team,” Jones said. “... I can always be better in any aspect of life, so I just continue every day to push myself in practice and push my teammates to be better. I try not to look at my own individual action at left tackle; it’s all about the team. I’m not trying to put everything on myself. So, I’m looking forward to seeing the team get better, seeing the team progress as a whole.”
Staying composed under pressure is the biggest thing that Jones learned from his experience last season, he said.
In preseason camp, Jones (6-foot-4, 315 pounds) has worked on becoming the best version of himself, gearing up for a new season.
“Just trying to uphold the standard of the team,” Jones said. “Never slacking, like don’t come out sluggish. ‘Cause the O-line has always been a physical unit, so, just trying to keep up their tradition and be physical in the run game, be physical in the pass game. ... I feel like I’ve got a lot better in the run game. You know, like just staying in the weight room consistently, staying on the grind, pushing the weight hard, trying to better myself. You know, like knowing my assignments, knowing what to do.”
