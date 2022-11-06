ajc logo
X

Breakdown: No. 3 Georgia 27, No. 1 Tennessee 13

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 59 minutes ago

ATHENS – The Georgia Bulldogs, who debuted at No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff ranking of the season Tuesday, used a suffocating defensive effort and some explosive offensive plays of its own to knock off No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 before a sellout crowd of 92,746 at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

Here’s how it broke down:

Key play

With five minutes left in the first quarter, Georgia clung to a 7-3 lead when it had to punt from its own 24-yard line. First, freshman Brett Thorson boomed a 75-yard punt that rolled out of bounds at the Volunteers’ 1. Then, on third-and-6 from the 5, Jalen Carter broke through the middle of line, sacked quarterback Hendon Hooker and knocked the ball loose. A Tennessee offensive lineman recovered and was ruled to have run it out, just beyond the goal line. But after the Vols punted, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett hit Ladd McConkey on first down with a 37-yard touchdown pass. The Bulldogs were in control the rest of the way.

ExploreGeorgia rout of No. 1 Tennessee sends message to CFP committee

Game ball

Georgia’s defense truly could be handed 11 of them – or more – for the way it shut down Tennessee’s supposedly unstoppable offense. But one individual who encapsulated everything the Bulldogs were trying to do Saturday was sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard. Playing Georgia’s all-important “star” position as a fifth defensive back against the Vols’ quick-tempo, spread offense, Bullard finished with seven tackles, two sacks and a pass break-up.

ExploreCunningham: Georgia defense quiets Tennessee hype: ‘Business, not personal’

Key stat

Tennessee entered the game bragging of 54 offensive plays that went for 20 or more yards. On Saturday, the Vols managed one. That came on a 28-yard completion to Jalin Hyatt with 4:30 remaining in the game. Tennessee scored on a run one play later, but Hooker finished with only 195 yards on 23-of-33 passing, no touchdowns and an interception, only his second of the season.

Key moment

UGA held a moment of silence for fallen football heroes Vince Dooley and Charley Trippi before Saturday’s game. A video tribute also was shown on the Jumbotron, insignia for both men were painted on the sidelines and the Bulldogs wore a special patch for Dooley on their jerseys and a black No. 62 (Trippi’s jersey number) decal on their helmets. Trippi, considered the greatest overall athlete to play football at Georgia, died Oct. 19 at the age of 100. Dooley, beloved coach and longtime athletic director, died Oct. 28 at the age of 90. He was buried Thursday at Oconee Hill Cemetery next to Sanford Stadium.

ExploreAgainst Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, Tennessee wasn’t 'fine'

What we learned

Georgia has a really good shot of returning to the College Football Playoff. If the Bulldogs weren’t sure of that before, they can be now. They are expected to be double-digit favorites in the final two SEC road games and, of course, the season finale against Georgia Tech. If Georgia wins out, it will return to the SEC Championship game for the fifth time in the past six seasons under coach Kirby Smart.

They said it

“When you can’t hear, it’s deafening. Like, what’s more deafening than deafening? The decibel thing, I don’t understand that. No way it’s accurate.” – Smart when asked if it was the loudest he’d heard Sanford Stadium.

“I didn’t think all in all we handled the noise very well. That’s false starts, getting the safety, getting communication up front. At the end of the day, that hurt us at times throughout the course of tonight.” – Tennessee coach Josh Heupel

Georgia 27, Tennessee 13

What’s next?

Georgia: The Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC) head out on the road to face Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN). The Maroon Bulldogs (5-3) were leading Auburn 24-6 at halftime late Saturday.

Tennessee: The Vols (8-1, 4-1) return home to Knoxville, where they will face Missouri (4-5) at noon Saturday.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia defense quiets Tennessee hype: ‘Business, not personal’

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’
2h ago

Credit: AP

In first start, Zach Pyron a breath of fresh air for Georgia Tech
4h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech rallies to defeat Virginia Tech
6h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech rallies to defeat Virginia Tech
6h ago

Credit: AP

Breakdown: Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 27
4h ago
The Latest

Georgia rout of No. 1 Tennessee sends message to CFP committee
1h ago
Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’
2h ago
Games simply get no bigger than No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 1 Tennessee
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top