Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 42, Florida 20

The Gators came into the game leading the nation in yards-per-carry rushing at 6.4. They finished with 100 yards but averaged only 2.9 yards on 34 attempts. Through the first half, Florida averaged 1 yard on 13 attempts. Even adjusting for Georgia’s one sack, Florida was averaging 2.2 yards a carry at that point. The Gators had 88 total yards in the first half, 41 of which came on one pass completion.

Key play

On Georgia’s fifth offensive possession of the game, Bennett unleashed a throw toward tight end Bowers, who was tightly covered by linebacker Amari Burney stride-for-stride running down the left sideline in front of Georgia’s bench. Burney swatted the ball but fell down in the process. Bowers managed to snatch it out of the air, but only after bobbling the ball several times. When Bowers finally gained control, there was nobody between him in the end zone. The 73-yard touchdown catch gave Bowers the Bulldogs’ three longest scoring plays this season. He already had a 78-yard TD reception and a 75-yard TD run.

What we learned

The Bulldogs continue to show some vulnerabilities to deep perimeter balls in one-on-one coverage. Sophomore Kelee Ringo had decent coverage but got beat by wideout Justin Shorter for a 41-yard gain. Freshman safety Malaki Starks had busted a coverage and let Florida’s Xzavier Henderson get behind him for a 78-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

They said it

“I enjoy all games. I do. That’s why I coach, you know what I mean? It’s not about where it is, who it is, nothing about that. It’s about rivalries, about the SEC, it’s the pageantry, it’s the emotion back and forth. It’s incredible.” – Georgia coach Kirby Smart on playing in Jacksonville

“I make plays; (they) make plays; I make mistakes; they make mistakes. That’s football. The team is judged by should’ve, could’ve, would’ve. It’s judged by what we do. So, ‘let’s go try to make some plays.’” – Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on a tough night throwing the football.

“We’ve just got to go to the drawing board and focus on our game plan. I’m still confident in us.” – Georgia senior safety on secondary allowing explosive receptions.

What’s next?

GEORGIA: The Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) will play host to No. 3-ranked Tennessee next Saturday at Sanford Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The Vols (7-0, 3-0) were playing host to Kentucky late Saturday night.

FLORIDA: The Gators (4-4, 1-4 SEC) travel to Texas A&M next week.