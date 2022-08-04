Bonuses could increase Kirby Smart’s salary after contract extension

Details of Smart’s contract extension, which is now effective from Jan. 1, 2022, were obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in response to an open records request.

Smart will get $100,000 if Georgia reaches the SEC Championship game and $300,000 if the Bulldogs win the title. He will receive $50,000 for participation in the Birmingham or Liberty Bowls, $75,000 for participation in the Six Pack bowl games of the Taxslayer, Outback, Belk, Music City, Texas or Liberty Bowls, $100,000 for participation in the Citrus Bowl and $175,000 for participation in the College Football Bowl games of the Sugar, Rose, Orange, Cotton, Fiesta or Peach.