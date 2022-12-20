Behind the scenes: A day in the life of Uga

Que and the Seilers have such a packed schedule on game days that it’s extremely fortunate I wore comfortable shoes. It’s also fortunate the Seilers don’t mind taking hundred of photos of Georgia fans with Que in a single Saturday.

This video comes across like a short documentary, and that’s exactly what we want to deliver to our audience – how can we take you, subscribers, readers, viewers, Georgia fans, college football enthusiasts, behind the scenes and make it feel like you yourself made the famous walk across Vince Dooley Field to Que’s dog house in front of the student section?

Ever been curious how Uga X stays cool despite 90-degree weather? Does it ever get too loud for him in Sanford Stadium? And how did the Seiler family first start supplying Georgia’s English Bulldog mascot?

This video answers it all.