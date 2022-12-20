Behind the scenes: A day in the life of Uga

All season, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Sarah K. Spencer has brought you videos before and after Georgia games - Know Your Dawgs. A few of those videos went beyond what happened on the field and captured the pomp and circumstance and daily life of those who work for and cheer for the Bulldogs. She took the viewer behind the scenes.
Over the next few weeks, leading up to Georgia’s appearance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl national semifinal game against Ohio State, she will take you further behind the scenes with the story behind the most popular videos - from a look inside the locker room, to tailgating to the beloved Uga and more.
We hope you enjoy the peek behind the curtain.
It’s not every game day a sleepy Que gives you some kisses from in his hotel suite, you get to ride with his owners, the Seiler family, in their bright red Suburban around campus as he greets his adoring fans and then hang out next to Que’s Dawg House as they watch the action.
But that’s what our lucky video team consisting of brilliant videographer Ryon Horne and myself got to do for the homecoming game vs. Vanderbilt in October. Did I mention we also shadowed Uga X, Georgia’s beloved mascot, as he rode in the homecoming parade Friday?
Que and the Seilers have such a packed schedule on game days that it’s extremely fortunate I wore comfortable shoes. It’s also fortunate the Seilers don’t mind taking hundred of photos of Georgia fans with Que in a single Saturday.
This video comes across like a short documentary, and that’s exactly what we want to deliver to our audience – how can we take you, subscribers, readers, viewers, Georgia fans, college football enthusiasts, behind the scenes and make it feel like you yourself made the famous walk across Vince Dooley Field to Que’s dog house in front of the student section?
Ever been curious how Uga X stays cool despite 90-degree weather? Does it ever get too loud for him in Sanford Stadium? And how did the Seiler family first start supplying Georgia’s English Bulldog mascot?
This video answers it all.
