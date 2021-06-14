Auburn adds Georgia transfer K.D. Johnson

Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said Monday that Johnson has signed an Athletics Financial Aid Agreement to play for Auburn next season. He is the second Georgia native to transfer to Auburn this spring. Former North Carolina big man Walker Kessler, a five-star prospect out of Woodward Academy, signed with the Tigers in April.

Johnson, who averaged 13.5 points and 1.9 steals per game as a freshman at Georgia last season, will be eligible immediately and have four years remaining. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder played in 16 games last season after being declared eligible before the Auburn game.