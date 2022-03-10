At least a week before Georgia can part ways with Tom Crean

Mars is a Northwest Arkansas-based trial lawyer and former litigator for Walmart who practiced law in Atlanta until recently. He is best known for representing NCAA athletes on eligibility matters and led efforts to change legislation to allow one-time transfers.

After working for a time on the NCAA enforcement’s complex-case unit, Mars is back to representing coaches in contract disputes. Recent clients have included Auburn’s Bryan Harsin and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. He successfully represented former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt in a lawsuit against the school.

As things stand with Crean, Georgia will owe him $3.2 million if they part ways now. Crean’s original six-year deal called for UGA to pay him $7.2 million over the final two years. However, a buyout clause in the agreement reduces the amount at the end of his fourth season.

Brooks offered Crean the opportunity to resign Feb. 23 and accept the $3.2 million buyout, but Crean refused, people familiar with the situation told the AJC. Why the Bulldogs did not submit a notice of termination to Crean a week ago is unclear. If they had, they could have announced a separation this week. Instead, Georgia will have to wait until next week make Crean’s dismissal official.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are carrying on a coaching search in earnest with the assistance of the Atlanta-based search firm of Parker Executive Search. Two of Georgia’s targets – USC’s Andy Enfield and Wake Forest’s Steve Forbes -- accepted contract extensions from their current employers.

At least two other candidates remain in play in Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates and Xavier associate head coach Jonas Hayes. Both of their teams were eliminated in conference tournaments this week, with Hayes’ Musketeers getting bounced in overtime by Butler in the Big East Tournament in New York.

Furman coach Bob Richey and Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris are among numerous mid-level head coaches who have expressed interest in UGA’s opening, according to people familiar with the situation.

Georgia hired Crean in March 2018, a year after he was fired by Indiana. The Bulldogs went 47-75 (.385) under Crean’s leadership. If Crean accepts the $3.2 buyout, with 15 career SEC wins, he will have earned approximately $1.1 million per conference win.