Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

An impressive, encouraging day within Georgia’s group of receivers on G-Day

Georgia Bulldogs receivers make plays on G-Day
Georgia Red Team wide receiver Colbie Young (8) celebrates with Dillon Bell (86) and London Humphreys (16) during the NCAA college football team's spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Red Team wide receiver Colbie Young (8) celebrates with Dillon Bell (86) and London Humphreys (16) during the NCAA college football team's spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
By
1 hour ago

It’s tough to read too much into a spring game: there’s often a running clock, quarterbacks sport non-contact jerseys and players can switch sides at a coach’s discretion.

But, one position group to watch entering Georgia’s G-Day spring scrimmage — a 34-17 win by the Red team, featuring Georgia’s first-team offense and second-team defense, against the Black team, with its first-team defense and second-team offense — was the wide receivers, given the Bulldogs’ struggles with drops last season.

It wasn’t a perfect day for that position group, but a few receivers had impressive performances, with some encouraging flashes from younger players.

Junior wide receiver London Humphreys stood out with two touchdowns and 77 receiving yards on four receptions for the Black team, plus one reception for eight yards for the Red team, with a 50-yard reception from Colter Ginn to start the second half.

“London’s very smart,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Humphreys after the scrimmage. “He doesn’t have a lot of anxiety, he’s very mature, and he’s good for those kids in that (group) because he works really hard.”

Senior wide receiver Dillon Bell, who also has played running back for the Bulldogs, tallied 78 yards on five catches, including grabbing a 49-yard pass from quarterback Gunner Stockton in the third quarter. Stockton, who settled in throughout the game, immediately followed that up with a 31-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman Jeremy Bell.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Sacovie White caught a 24-yard pass and 23-yard touchdown pass back-to-back from Stockton in the fourth quarter.

“Sacovie made some plays today, made some really nice plays,” Smart said. “And he catches the ball well, he’s athletic. Dillon went out and played and did some extra things. And we’ve got, the group we have, the core group we have is really tough and physical and we want to continue to grow everybody to be that way.”

Senior wide receiver Colbie Young, who missed the final nine games of the 2024 season because of suspension but has been reinstated, caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Puglisi over junior defensive back Daniel Harris in the third quarter (in the first quarter, Harris had intercepted a deep pass from Stockton intended for Young).

“Yeah, he gives you problems outside,” Smart said of Young. “If you’re going out there, there’s not a lot of defense you can have for a guy that gets the ball at the highest point and goes up. And it forces (defensive backs) to have a really good ball skill set. … The hands that go up and attack the ball and play the ball high in the air. And the ball playing skills of DBs sometimes are not that of a receiver. And Colbie has made a lot plays this spring on those 50-50 type balls.”

Freshman wide receiver CJ Wiley, an AJC Super 11 selection from Milton High School, made two nice contested catches, including an impressive one-handed grab on a 35-yard throw from Puglisi.

Smart said the freshman receivers have been thrown into the fire and made some plays for the Bulldogs, and gave his thoughts on the receiver group: “Excited to see some more growth. Excited to see some more toughness. Excited to see what they can do in the fall. The biggest thing is keeping them healthy and I don’t know what the number is, but I would bet there’s six or seven of them that are in their first time playing in this offense, and that takes a little time. So I thought the six or seven new guys got better as the spring went on and they’ve got 20-something more practices to grow even more. We’re not where we need to be at wideout, but we have a good group to work with.”

Kirby Smart
Players head to the lockers prior to the start of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia Black Team’s CJ Wiley Jr. (6) is unable to haul in a pass under pressure from Red Team’s Lawson Luckie (7) during the second half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia Red Team’s Jaden Harris (12) steps over a ball intended for Black Team’s Luke Bennet (29) hits the ground during the second half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia Black Team’s quarterback Ryan Puglisi (12) drops back to pass during the second half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia Red Team kicker Payton Woodring (81) kicks as quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) sets the ball during during the second half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia Red Team’s Maurice Hayes (16) goes up against against Black Team’s Marek Briley (43) during the second half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia Red Team quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) huddles with teammates during the second half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Colbie Young
Georgia Red Team’s Dillon Bell (86) reacts to his massive gain in yardage during the second half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia Red Team’s Dillon Bell (86) carries the ball for a gain in yardage against Black Team’s Demerol Jones (15) during the second half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia’s Red Team Colbie Young (8) celebrates with teammate Jeremy Bell (81) after Bell scores a touchdown during the second half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia Red Team’s Micah Morris (56) squares off against Black Team’sTate Nelms (87) during the second half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia Red Team’s quarterback Gunner Stockton carries the ball under pressure from Georgia Black Team’s CJ Allen (3) qnd Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (99) during the first half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia Red Team’s Nate Frazier (3) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia Black Team’s KJ Bolden (4) reacts to a referee’s call as CJ Allen (3) looks on during the first half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia’s Black Team’s CJ Wiley (6) makes a leaping catch over Georgia’s Red Team’s Maurice Hayes (18) during the first half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia Black Team’s quarterback Ryan Puglisi (12) passes during the first half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
UGA fans are seen during the first half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia Red Team’s Nate Frazier (3) carries the ball for yardage against Georgia’s Black Team during the first half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
A fan screams loudly as the marching band enters the stadium prior to the start of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Uga XI is seen prior to the start of Georgia’s G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Hairy Dawg greets fans prior to the start of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia cheerleaders greet fans during the Dawg Walk prior to the start of UGA’s G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia offensive linebacker Chase Linton (86) greets fans during the Dawg Walk During the first half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Fans line the entrance to Sanford Stadium prior to the Dawg Walk before the start of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
1 / 26
Georgia coach Kirby Smart watches his teams scrimmage during the first half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

About the Author

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, spearheads sports video at the AJC. She also serves as a general assignment writer and previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

Follow Sarah K. Spencer on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart coaches during spring football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Thursday, March, 13, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia’s Kirby Smart provides encouraging update on what G-Day format will look like

What we learned after second Georgia spring football scrimmage

Georgia football looks to complete spring practice with successful G-Day

While this year’s spring scrimmage won’t be broadcast on television, coach Kirby Smart expects the event to look like it traditionally has.

The Latest

Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader runs with a Georgia flag, football game, Sanford Stadium

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A recap of what happened Saturday at Georgia’s G-Day

1h ago

G-Day observations as offense and defense have their moments

Georgia football looks to complete spring practice with successful G-Day

Featured

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.

These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub

According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.

Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says