After COVID-19 bout, Georgia baseball coach returns to dugout

ATHENS – Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin finally gets to leave his basement and join his team this weekend.
Separated from his squad since March 19 because of an infection of the COVID-19 virus, Stricklin will board a domestic flight for College Station, Texas, on Saturday morning and join the 12th-ranked Bulldogs for the second of their three games against Texas A&M this weekend. Georgia went 2-2 over the last week with Stricklin quarantined in the basement of his home. No. 10 Tennessee won two of three last weekend, then the Bulldogs got a walk-off win in 10 innings over Kennessaw State on Tuesday.
“I was in the basement watching and that was probably the worst thing for my health,” Stricklin said in a radio interview with an Athens radio station Thursday. “Watching it and having zero control is tough.”
Associate head coach Scott Daeley has been in charge of the team in Stricklin’s absence. Stricklin said the SEC’s COVID-19 protocol allowed him to communicate with the other Georgia coaches until pregame batting practice and after the games are over. He also was able to meet with coaches and players regularly during the week and go over scouting reports and pitching and lineup plans and lineup. But he could have no contact during games, which he watched on television via an Internet stream.
Georgia (15-5, 1-2 SEC) dropped from No. 7 in the latest Collegiate Baseball rankings after the two-loss week. The Aggies (15-8, 0-3) have lost four consecutive after getting swept on the road against No. 2 Florida last weekend and losing 2-1 to Rice at home Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Stricklin said he still won’t be fully recovered when he returns to his spot in the dugout Saturday.
“I’m still fatigued, a little bit of body ache,” Stricklin said. “… It me pretty good, but I know there are people a lot worse off than me.”