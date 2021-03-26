After COVID-19 bout, Georgia baseball coach returns to dugout

Separated from his squad since March 19 because of an infection of the COVID-19 virus, Stricklin will board a domestic flight for College Station, Texas, on Saturday morning and join the 12th-ranked Bulldogs for the second of their three games against Texas A&M this weekend. Georgia went 2-2 over the last week with Stricklin quarantined in the basement of his home. No. 10 Tennessee won two of three last weekend, then the Bulldogs got a walk-off win in 10 innings over Kennessaw State on Tuesday.

“I was in the basement watching and that was probably the worst thing for my health,” Stricklin said in a radio interview with an Athens radio station Thursday. “Watching it and having zero control is tough.”