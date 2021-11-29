Add Alabama to those wary of Georgia’s top-rated defense

“This is not a one-man wrecking crew; this is a really good group of players who play well together, and there are multiple players who have the ability to make plays.”

Conversely, Saban is the first to admit his reloaded Alabama offense has been its own worst enemy at times, which has allowed the past three SEC opponents to play the Tide within one score.

“We can’t have as many negative plays, which is what this (Georgia) defense thrives on relative to their pressure and the way they do things up front,” said Saban, whose team overcame seven quarterback sacks in its 24-22 four overtime victory at Auburn Saturday. “It will be difficult to overcome those circumstances; the best way to overcome them is not to allow them to happen to start with.”

The Alabama offensive line reloaded after having three starters off last year’s undefeated team selected in the 2021 NFL Draft: first-round pick Alex Leatherwood, second-round pick Landon Dickerson and sixth-round pick Deonte Brown. The result has been the Tide giving up an eye-popping 36 sacks, 12th in the SEC.

Saban has been clear Alabama needs to find a way to run the football to help neutralize the Georgia pass rush.

It could prove challenging if senior running back Brian Robinson is unable to recover from the lower-body injury that Saban said sidelined him in the third quarter or the game against Auburn.

“When we play the best, we have some kind of balance on offense,” Saban said. “So it’s going to be important for us to be able to create that as well.

“Create” is the operative word, and that’s where Young’s escapability and playmaking ability could prove pivotal.

As much as the Alabama offense is carefully planned and scripted, there can also be a backyard element to it.

Receiver John Metchie lll explained on Monday the Tide’s offense has experience on scramble plays, when Young and the receivers are forced to improvise to connect after the primary play breaks down.

“Things like that happen in practice,” said Metchie, who had 150 yards on 13 catches against Auburn. “Where we have to feel it out, you’re just playing. When things get off script, you have to improvise and play football.”

Under pressure, Young averaged 8.7 yards per attempt and threw for 15 touchdowns with only two interceptions this season, per Pro Football Focus metrics. His 1.7% turnover-worthy play rate was third-best among the Power Five quarterbacks, as well.

“What puts them over the top is the distributor; he’s an incredible athlete, player, decision-maker,” Smart said. “What he didn’t get enough credit for is when the play breaks down, his skill set to deliver the ball, make people miss.”

So long as Young is delivering the ball to players in the right colored jerseys, Alabama players know they have a chance.

“Extremely confident,” Metchie said of the Tide’s offense, as it prepares for Georgia. “I think we are concerned about ourselves more and playing our best brand of football.”