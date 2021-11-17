Aaron Cook leads Bulldogs to home win

ATHENS — Aaron Cook scored 22 points to surpass 1,000 in his college career and sparked Georgia to a 76-60 victory over South Carolina State on Tuesday night.
Cook, a transfer from Gonzaga who came into the game eight points shy of the milestone, knocked down a 3-pointer in the first minute of the game and had seven points in the Bulldogs’ 17-6 run to open the contest.
Georgia coach Tom Crean won his 399th career game.
Cook scored his ninth on a layup with 2:21 left in the first half. He finished shooting 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 5 from long range, had seven assists and three steals.
Kario Oquendo had four steals and finished with 17 points and Braelen Bridges added 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Georgia (2-1).
Omer Croskey hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to lead South Carolina State (0-5).
