ajc logo
X

Aaron Cook leads Bulldogs to home win

Georgia guard Aaron Cook scored 22 Tuesday night. (File photo by Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics)
Caption
Georgia guard Aaron Cook scored 22 Tuesday night. (File photo by Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics)

Credit: Tony Walsh

Credit: Tony Walsh

Georgia Bulldogs
By News services
17 hours ago

ATHENS — Aaron Cook scored 22 points to surpass 1,000 in his college career and sparked Georgia to a 76-60 victory over South Carolina State on Tuesday night.

ExploreRead more about the Bulldogs

Cook, a transfer from Gonzaga who came into the game eight points shy of the milestone, knocked down a 3-pointer in the first minute of the game and had seven points in the Bulldogs’ 17-6 run to open the contest.

Georgia coach Tom Crean won his 399th career game.

Cook scored his ninth on a layup with 2:21 left in the first half. He finished shooting 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 5 from long range, had seven assists and three steals.

Kario Oquendo had four steals and finished with 17 points and Braelen Bridges added 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Georgia (2-1).

Omer Croskey hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to lead South Carolina State (0-5).

About the Author

News services
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Adam Anderson to be released on bond following hearing
46m ago
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett ‘has grown-man decision to make’ after season
2h ago
Aaron Cook setting pace at point for Georgia Bulldogs
8h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top