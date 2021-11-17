Aaron Cook leads Bulldogs to home win

Explore Read more about the Bulldogs

Cook, a transfer from Gonzaga who came into the game eight points shy of the milestone, knocked down a 3-pointer in the first minute of the game and had seven points in the Bulldogs’ 17-6 run to open the contest.

Georgia coach Tom Crean won his 399th career game.

Cook scored his ninth on a layup with 2:21 left in the first half. He finished shooting 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 5 from long range, had seven assists and three steals.