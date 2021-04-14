A socially distanced sellout for Georgia’s annual G-Day intrasquad game

Georgia offered G-Day tickets first to its donor base at the rate of $10 each. After accommodating those requests and reserving the same number of student tickets it did for regular-season games last fall, UGA put the remainder of seats on sale to the general public. Those sold out in a half-day, so Sanford Stadium will be a socially distanced capacity.

Georgia announced at the outset that the proceeds from the price of admission would be donated to a charitable. Brooks wouldn’t reveal the beneficiary this week. He’s leaving that to the football team, who are choosing something through their “Bulldogs for Pups” initiative.

“We’ll be releasing that information soon,” Brooks said. “That was something that was important to our student-athletes, so we let the football team’s advisory group choose that. We’re going to have a special announcement, which they’ll unveil. They’ve been working on how they’ll do that. It may not be until Saturday.”

Unfortunately, traditional tailgating still will not be allowed. Fans will be allowed only into designated parking lots and then aren’t allowed to set up tents, grills or television sets.

Of course, the star of this show will be the 2021 version of the Georgia Bulldogs. The football team is coming off an 8-2, pandemic-shortened season that saw them miss the SEC Championship Game for the first time in four years. The Bulldogs will be the prohibitive favorite to win the Eastern Division this coming fall.

For now, there remains much to work on.

“First and foremost, I’m really looking forward to G-Day, going out in Sanford Stadium and playing in front of our fans again,” junior offensive lineman Warren Ericson said Tuesday. “I just think as an offense, if we can be explosive in the pass game and be explosive in the run game, that would be huge.”

Most intriguing for fans will be a first look at the incoming freshmen. The Bulldogs signed 20 in the recruiting class of 2021, and a record number of 16 already arrived as early enrollees. That allowed them to participate not just in spring practice, but in Georgia’s intense offseason strength-and-conditioning program.

That class was ranked No. 4 nationally and includes four 5-star-rated prospects in offensive tackle Amarius Mims, quarterback Brock Vandagriff and linebackers Smael Mondon and Xavian Sorey.

“I know people are excited to see the newcomers,” Brooks said. “These kids have been working hard and this is the culmination of spring practice. So, it’s always fun to see the young men compete and get out there and play in a scrimmage. This is what they play for.”

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.