A game during the early signing period? It could play out for Georgia

Smart tempered expectations, signaling that this year’s period could be “anti-climatic” as prospects in the 2021 Class likely know where they intend to go but may still be undecided on whether to sign early.

Adding to the difficulty is the potential of playing a game that week.

After Georgia’s Nov. 14 game at Missouri was postponed due to COVID-19, the SEC announced that it would use Saturday, Dec. 19 — the same date as the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta — as a playing date for postponed games.

“It’ll be unique to have a game in that time,” Smart said. “It was worse when we had to prep for a bowl and deal with that. That was hard enough. This is going to be the kids know where they’re going at this point, if they’re signing even that date.”