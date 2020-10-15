4 Georgia basketball players face discipline after one arrested

“The report is disappointing and not reflective of the standards we expect for our basketball program,” Crean said. “In addition to university disciplinary processes, we are addressing the incident internally according to Athletic Association policies. I’m hopeful these measures will result in both lessons learned and better choices in the future.”

At present, Georgia’s schedule is not finalized, and it’s unclear how many games will be played this season. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the SEC is expected to play a conference-only slate of games that would start after Christmas. But none of that has been announced.

Meanwhile, UGA officials said they’re continuing to gather information.

Kier is a 6-foot-4 guard from Grottoes, Va., who came to Georgia from George Mason as a graduate transfer earlier this year. Kier was a three-year starter for the Patriots from 2016-19 before missing the majority of the 2019-20 season with a stress fracture in his right foot. In all, he started 95 of 108 games at George Mason, scoring 1,120 points (10.4 ppg) and grabbing 548 rebounds (5.1 rpg). He also recorded 211 assists and 120 steals.