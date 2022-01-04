Hamburger icon
Georgia and Alabama meet again, but who will win?.The Georgia Bulldogs will face the Alabama Crimson Tide for a second time during the CFP National Championship game on Monday.In the first meeting, Alabama beat Georgia 41-24 in the SEC championship game.But history shows championship rematches often favor the team that lost first-time around.Alabama-LSU, 2011 season.The first meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers in the 2011 regular season was billed as the “Game of the Century.”.Neither team scored a touchdown, and the No. 1-ranked Tigers won 9-6 on an overtime field goal.But Alabama, ranked No. 3 in the rematch, won the BCS Championship 21-0 on Jan. 9, 2012 in New Orleans.Florida-Florida State, 1996 season.Florida lost to Florida State 24-21 in Tallahassee in the regular-season finale in 1996.But the Gators beat the Seminoles 52-20 for the 1997 BCS championship in the Nokia Sugar Bowl.LSU-Ole Miss, 1959 season.Defending national champion LSU beat second-ranked Ole Miss 7-3 in the regular-season game.But Ole Miss claimed the championship crown in the 1960 Sugar Bowl by a score of 21-0.CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPGeorgia vs. Alabama8 p.m. Monday Jan. 10, ESPN

